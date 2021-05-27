May 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LUBBOCK...HALE AND SOUTHERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Kress to 6 miles northwest of Abernathy, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Golf ball size hail reported in Abernathy at 917 PM CDT.. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Abernathy, Hale Center, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH