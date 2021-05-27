Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

May 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update

By Chad Evans
WLFI.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the front without more clouds, highs reached 82-87, while clouds & areas behind the front were 79-81. The rainfall & summer heat has caused local warm-season crops to explode in growth!. After 54-61 tonight, highs of 77-86 are likely tomorrow with warm, more humid weather in our southwestern...

www.wlfi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mountainair, NMPosted by
Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mountainair: Saturday, June 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 27: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, June 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day;
Monticello, INWLFI.com

June 26, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update

The National Weather Service will likely complete & release results of tornado survey from near Dayton & Rossville & near Young America today. SLIGHT RISK for severe weather is up over from Pine Village to Monticello to Rochester. Rest of the area is in MARGINAL RISK for severe. Storms with...
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
EnvironmentWashington Post

PM Update: A sticky Sunday, with heat and humidity on the rise

As the humidity goes, so goes the cloud forecast. At least that’s what we are telling ourselves after cloud cover was extra stubborn today. The sun has finally broken through, and I am sure you can feel the uptick in humidity. After a few days of relief, temperatures should top the 90-degree mark again on Sunday and will push even higher in the following days.
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Earl Park, INWLFI.com

June 26, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update

Rainfall totals vary from 0.60-5" from south to north over the area since Thursday. Two tornadoes were confirmed Friday evening (EF0 & EF1) & a funnel cloud this evening was sighted at Earl Park. Two gusts of 54 mph measured in these two days of an "isolated to few severe" situation with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe.
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL YOAKUM COUNTY At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 21 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Logan. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND EASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Justiceburg, or 9 miles northwest of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LUBBOCK...HALE AND SOUTHERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Kress to 6 miles northwest of Abernathy, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Golf ball size hail reported in Abernathy at 917 PM CDT.. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Abernathy, Hale Center, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Cottle County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottle by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COTTLE COUNTY At 946 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Paducah, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paducah, Chalk, Swearingen and Hackberry. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH