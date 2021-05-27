Cancel
Chester, IL

EA-WR's Ulrich breaks Card's state record in discus

By Greg Shashack
Telegraph
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA-WR’s Jayden Ulrich set the state record in the discus on Wednesday at the Popeye and Olive Oyl Invitational in Chester. Ulrich got off a throw of 168 feet, 1 1/2 inches to surpass the 11-year-old mark set by Carlinville’s Kelsey Card at 167-4 in 2010. Ulrich now owns three of the top four discus throws in state history after just putting out a toss of 166-8 in a Monday quad in Wood River. Earlier this season, Ulrich set the all-time state record in the shot put at 51 feet, 10.75 inches.

