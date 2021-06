Share on facebookShare on twitterShare on LinkedinShare on whatsappShare on emailPrint this story. Mastic NY- On Sunday June 13th at 3:32 PM the Mastic Fire Department and Mastic ambulance were activated for a report of a vehicle vs pole with entrapment reported on Riviera Dr near the Forge River Boat Club. Suffolk Police 7th precinct officers were also dispatched . Mastic FD Chief Rudy Sunderman was the first to arrive on scene. On arrival Chief of the Department Sunderman assessed the scene along with Assistant Chief Gene Martucci and advised Fire-Com on FRES-OPS 3 that he had a single vehicle MVA no entrapment but he needed a rush on rescue and also the utility company forthwith for multiple wires down.