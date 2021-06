Ken Shamrock says that despite pro wrestling being a work, he was hurt doing professional wrestling more than he ever was doing professional fighting. Ken Shamrock was one of the first to merge the world of mixed martial arts and professional wrestling on a large scale in North America when he joined WWE in 1997. Despite the fact that he had already started his career as a professional wrestler earlier in the decade, Ken Shamrock had exposure from UFC and a reputation in that world that helped elevate his presence on WWE television when he signed on to referee the Submission Match between Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.