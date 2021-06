With this pandemic situation of COVID, most of us are depressed and looking for something great. At this time, the Netflix series can be your support. A lot of fun, drama, and entertainment to lift up your mood is waiting. Well, but picking the right series is like finding a book from a huge library. To help you with the streaming series, we have jotted some of them that are worth watching. Grab a comfortable seat and get ready to spend some quality time with your beloved ones!