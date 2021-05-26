Cancel
Jenna Coleman and David Thewlis join cast of Netflix's Sandman series

By Joe Anderton
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's The Sandman series has revealed some new cast members in addition to the ones already announced – and there are familiar faces from Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Killing Eve among the list. Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book and is executive producing and co-writing, announced the...

www.msn.com
TV SeriesComicBook

Neil Gaiman Fires Back at Sandman Netflix Casting Critics

This week, writer Neil Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting for the highly-anticipated live-action The Sandman series and it's a truly impressive list of talent including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. However, some took issue with the choices -- particularly Howell-Baptiste as Death and Park as Desire. Now, Gaiman is firing back, making it clear that he doesn't care about the negative opinions -- and suggests that maybe those complaining don't really understand the Sandman comics.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
TV SeriesPosted by
B100

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation

Death has landed on The Sandman‘s doorstep. Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation has announced the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Why Women Kill) as the aforementioned Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. She’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, A.P. Bio), who is set to lend his voice to Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary.
MoviesThe Guardian

David Thewlis

Rare Beasts review – masterful Billie Piper rips up the romcom rulebook. In her directorial debut, Piper announces herself as a truly thrilling film-maker with this bleakly brilliant inversion of the cutesy London love story. Hear me out Hear me out: why The Island of Dr Moreau isn't a bad...
TV Serieshiplatina.com

Jenna Ortega To Play Wednesday Addams In Netflix’s Live-Action Series

The Addams Family are cultural icons first introduced in 1938 and millennials/ Gen Z will remember the beloved 1991/1993 films Addams Family and Addams Family Values starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christopher Lloyd. Christina Ricci, then 10 years old, played the role of the young Wednesday Addams who is obsessed with death and she remains the actress most commonly associated with the character. Now a younger generation will be introduced to the macabre family through a live-action series on Netflix directed by Tim Burton with Mexican-Puerto Rican actress Jenna Ortega playing Wednesday. “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*,” Ortega captioned a post on Instagram with her holding the script. The eight-episode series entitled Wednesday has no release date yet and no other cast members have been announced so far.
Entertainmenthistorynet.com

Jenna Coleman Set to Play Joan Bright, the Real-Life Inspiration Behind Miss Moneypenny, in Upcoming WWII Series ‘The War Rooms’

The extraordinary life of Joan Bright, the woman who worked in Winston Churchill’s secret underground bunker during WWII, is soon to hit the small screen in The War Rooms. Deadline reports that the series “will follow Bright and her colleagues as events and challenges unfold — creating a sense of the emotions they experience in those moments. Each season will cover 12-18 months of the war — from the shock of the war’s outbreak to sustaining the fight to the final push for victory and the battle to shape the modern Britain we know.”
TV SeriesTechRadar

The Sandman on Netflix has one of the best casts of any TV show

Netflix has revealed the full cast for its upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's mega-selling Sandman comic book – and it's absolutely filled with big names. New cast members include Kirby Howell-Baptiste as the character Death, Stephen Fry as Gilbert and Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine – an ancestor of popular DC Comics magic character John Constantine in the comics. Other cast members include Harry Potter's David Thewlis, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K's Patton Oswalt and Nip/Tuck's Joely Richardson.
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine and More DC Characters

The cast of Netflix's live-action The Sandman series has just grown significantly. Today the streamer revealed a number of new actors joining the ranks of this DC Comics adaptation, including Cruella's Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine and comedian Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt & More Join ‘Sandman’ Cast As A John Constantine Link Is Revealed

The highly-anticipated Netflix TV series, “Sandman,” is currently in production. And thus, we are finally learning more about the cast that will help bring Neil Gaiman’s critically-acclaimed comic book series to life on the streaming platform. Sure, we already had one batch of actors announced months ago, but this is a huge ensemble, and there were still massive roles that needed to be cast.
MoviesCollider

'The Sandman' Adds Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt and More

Netflix has announced a dozen new additions to the cast of The Sandman, which is based on the acclaimed DC comic book series from Neil Gaiman. The starry ensemble now includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Joely Richardson, Kyo Ra, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and the voice of Patton Oswalt.
TV Seriesbrooklynvegan.com

Netflix’s Sandman adaptation adds Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry & more to cast

An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed, influential graphic novel series The Sandman is headed to Netflix, and they've just revealed more of the cast. Included in the announcement are some of the highly-anticipated casting choices of Dream's (played by Tom Sturridge) fellow The Endless siblings. Perhaps the most anticipated of the lot is Death, Dream's sister who he's particularly close to, and she'll be played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, The Good Place, Killing Eve, etc).
TV Series411mania.com

Kirby Howell-Baptiste To Play Death in Netflix’s Sandman Series, More Cast Announced

We officially have our Death in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman. Netflix has announced that Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) will play Death in the series. Howell-Baptiste is not the only addition; Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt have joined the series as well.
TV SeriesCNET

DC Comics and Netflix reveal The Sandman cast, pronouns and all

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday, complete with personal pronouns for all the actors. Based on the classic adult comic written by Neil Gaiman, the series is headlined by Tom Sturridge, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (yes, that Lucifer).
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

DC Comics Announces Pronoun Filled Cast Of Netflix’s The Sandman, Features Rumored Female Ancestor Of John Constantine And Race Swapped Death

DC Comics officially revealed a pronoun filled cast list for Netflix’s upcoming The Sandman series that features what appears to be a female ancestor of John Constantine and a race-swapped Death. The cast list features Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. The announcement comes shortly after a rumor...
MoviesBroadway.com

Debra Messing Joins Cast of Netflix's 13 Movie Adaptation

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Emmy winner Debra Messing has joined the cast of the upcoming 13 film adaptation, according to Deadline. The stage and screen star will play Evan Goldman’s mother in the Netflix movie, which is based on the Jason Robert Brown musical of the same name.