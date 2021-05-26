Jenna Coleman and David Thewlis join cast of Netflix's Sandman series

The Addams Family are cultural icons first introduced in 1938 and millennials/ Gen Z will remember the beloved 1991/1993 films Addams Family and Addams Family Values starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christopher Lloyd. Christina Ricci, then 10 years old, played the role of the young Wednesday Addams who is obsessed with death and she remains the actress most commonly associated with the character. Now a younger generation will be introduced to the macabre family through a live-action series on Netflix directed by Tim Burton with Mexican-Puerto Rican actress Jenna Ortega playing Wednesday. “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*,” Ortega captioned a post on Instagram with her holding the script. The eight-episode series entitled Wednesday has no release date yet and no other cast members have been announced so far.