newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Meet the latest cast members for Netflix’s new series ‘The Sandman’

By Bec Heim
filmdaily.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most exciting projects at Netflix, if you’re a giant nerd like most of us, is the live-action television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic comic, The Sandman. In the series, we follow Morpheus, aka Dream of the Endless, who is on a journey to retrieve his objects of power after being imprisoned for decades. (Or, well, that’s how the first arc of the comic goes.)

filmdaily.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Charles Dance
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Person
Gwendoline Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Netflix Inc#Cast Members#Cable Television#Howell Baptiste#Endless#Wade Oswalt#Arkham Asylum#Adaptation#Comics#Casting#Gotham#Doctor Destiny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation First Look Reveals Kevin Smith's New He-Man Series

Netflix has revealed the official title along with a first look at Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe animated series. Serving as a followup to the classic cartoon show that was popular in the 1980s, the new series has been officially titled as Master of the Universe: Revelation. Along with the news comes the announcement that Mattel will be introducing a new Masterverse toy line with characters from the new incarnation. You can look at the first images below.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Marvel Sets Directors for Secret Invasion Disney+ Series

Marvel has found a pair of directors for its upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion that will star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. Hollywood Reporter is saying that Marvel has tapped Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) to direct episodes of the upcoming show. They will join executive producer Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) on the project, which is said to be shooting in Europe later this year. It’s unknown how many episodes each man will direct, but it’s said to likely be a three-three split or four-two.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Releases First-Look Images

Earlier, we heard from Mattel Television and Netflix's animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith about what viewers can expect when the series' first five episodes comprising Part 1 premiere on July 23. Now, we're getting a look at the series without any annoying watermarks- enjoy!
TV Seriesyoursun.com

The ‘Bridgerton’ universe is expanding: All about Netflix’s new prequel series

Netflix has crowned the star of its latest “Bridgerton” project. The streaming giant announced May 14 that the “Bridgerton” universe is expanding with a prequel series centering on Queen Charlotte, Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, played by Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh, respectively, in executive producer Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama.
MoviesComicBook

Borderlands Movie: Penn Jillette Joins Cast, Accidentally Reveals Spoiler

Production is already underway on the Borderlands movie and the cast only continues to grow. Now magician Penn Jillette has confirmed his involvement in the series, revealing in an episode of his podcast that he will be on set for three weeks for a small role in the film (H/T Slash Film). Speaking about his role, Jillette said: "I will be with Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart, and most of my scenes are with Kevin Hart. I have a very, very, very small part, I'm in like four scenes and I have like four lines."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Has The Power This July: Details

It's been close to three months since we last checked in to see how things were going with Mattel Television and Netflix's animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith was previewing Bear McCreary's (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica) work on the transformation scene with Chris Wood's (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) Prince Adam uttering those famous words and Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) offering her thoughts on voicing Teela, Captain of the Royal Guard. But good things come to those who wait, with Smith offering some serious intel on the animated series in an exclusive EW interview. The biggest news? MOTU fans can expect the first five episodes that comprise Part 1 to premiere on the streaming service on July 23.
Comicsprudentpressagency.com

Trese: Trailer for the new anime series from Netflix

Netflix has posted the first official trailer for its new anime series on its YouTube channel shaking, Based on the Filipino comic series he wrote Budget Tan And artist Cashew Baldesimo. The voice cast is revealed in English. shaking: Plot, trailer, and actors. Story of the shaking Follow Alexandra Therese,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Kevin Smith Teases What to Expect in Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Showrunner Kevin Smith is teasing fans about what to expect in the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation series coming to Netflix! Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an original animated series coming to the streaming service produced with Mattel Television, and one of the biggest reasons to get hyped about the new project is that it's being approached as an official sequel to the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series released several decades ago. Making matters more interesting is that prominent filmmaker Kevin Smith is acting as showrunner for this new animated series.
MoviesComing Soon!

Outlander’s Graham McTavish Cast in Secret House of the Dragon Role

Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher, The Hobbit) has reportedly confirmed he has been secretly cast in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon in a mysterious role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. During an interview with UK’s Stylist, the actor was asked about the project and said: “I’m enjoying that, yes. I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot dragons.”
MoviesVulture

Meet Steven Soderbergh’s Criminal Cast in New ﻿No Sudden Move Trailer

If you’re gonna make a movie about thieves, naturally you hire a bunch of … scene-stealers. The new teaser trailer for No Sudden Move gives us a glimpse at the star-studded lineup of Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming film, with characters played by Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, and Julia Fox. The crime drama, which will premiere as the Tribeca Film Festival’s Centerpiece Gala selection on June 18, is set in Detroit in 1954. The story follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired for what they believe is a simple document heist. According to a release, when their plan goes horribly wrong, their subsequent search for answers “weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.” Cast members are set to appear at the premiere Tribeca Film Festival, but for anyone who can’t make it to the outdoor event, No Sudden Move will debut July 1 on HBO Max.
TV SeriesComicBook

Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves Adds Six New Cast Members for Season 2 on HBO Max

One of HBO Max's flagship titles when it first launched was the compelling sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, which has added six new cast members for its sophomore season, according to Deadline. The new season has added Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (The Victim, Anne Boleyn), Kim Engelbrecht (Eye in the Sky, The Flash), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed, The Capture) to its ensemble. They join Season 1 stars Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim in the series created by Aaron Guzikowski and from producer Ridley Scott. It's currently unknown when fans can expect Season 2 to debut on HBO Max.
TV Seriesmyimperfectlife.com

Who Killed Sara? cast: Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new stars

If you've been watching Netflix's new murder show, you may be thinking some of Who Killed Sara? cast look familiar. While some of the actors may be lesser-known, you'll recognize some of their faces because of other Netflix shows like Narcos. If you, like us, have been glued to your screens waiting to know who cut the parachute, here's what you need to know about the cast of Who Killed Sara? on Netflix.
MoviesComicBook

Disney's Zombies 3 Announces New Cast Members to Play Aliens

Disney Channel's Zombies 3 is officially going extraterrestrial. On Wednesday, a new report revealed that Matt Cornett, Kyra Tantao, and Terry Hu have been cast in the upcoming threequel film as new alien characters. Cornett, who is known for appearing in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will play an alien named A-Lan. Tantao, who recently appeared on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, will be playing the alien A-Li. Hu, who is nonbinary, will be stepping into their first onscreen role as the nonbinary alien A-Spen.
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation

Death has landed on The Sandman‘s doorstep. Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation has announced the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Why Women Kill) as the aforementioned Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. She’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, A.P. Bio), who is set to lend his voice to Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary.