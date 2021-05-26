Netflix announces stellar cast of THE SANDMAN

With another wave of casting news expected soon, fans of The Sandman can be proud of having one of the most impressive casts going. Comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation has already welcomed Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt to the "Dreamworld." To say that folks have had opinions on the casting would be an understatement, some even earning "zero f**ks" from Gaiman. But two people we were interested in hearing from were Lucifer co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich to get their thoughts on how it feels knowing there will be two "Rulers of Hell" named Lucifer on the streamer (at least for a little while longer)- with Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie taking on the role.