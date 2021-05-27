Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Grant, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma Western Grant County in northern Oklahoma Northeastern Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1041 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Amorita to 3 miles northwest of Lambert to 6 miles east of Freedom to 8 miles north of Mooreland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Waynoka, Carmen, Wakita, Freedom, Jet, Nash, Burlington, Dacoma, Manchester, Amorita, Byron, Lambert, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Avard, Ingersoll, Great Salt Plains Lake, Driftwood and Capron. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH