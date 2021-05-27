Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alfalfa County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Grant, Woods, Woodward by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma Western Grant County in northern Oklahoma Northeastern Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1041 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Amorita to 3 miles northwest of Lambert to 6 miles east of Freedom to 8 miles north of Mooreland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Waynoka, Carmen, Wakita, Freedom, Jet, Nash, Burlington, Dacoma, Manchester, Amorita, Byron, Lambert, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Avard, Ingersoll, Great Salt Plains Lake, Driftwood and Capron. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, OK
County
Woods County, OK
City
Mooreland, OK
City
Grant, OK
County
Grant County, OK
County
Alfalfa County, OK
County
Woodward County, OK
City
Alva, OK
City
Woodward, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Alfalfa#Tornadoes#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Ingersoll#Driftwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's unbearable': U.S. Pacific Northwest swelters in heat wave

June 26 (Reuters) - A historic heat wave baked the U.S. Pacific Northwest where temperatures pushed into the triple digits on Saturday as local officials warned residents to take precautions while power companies asked users to converse energy. All of Washington and Oregon and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and California...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Embattled U.K. health chief caught on camera in COVID-rule-breaking tryst apologizes, but hangs onto job

London — Britain's beleaguered Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday conceded he had "let people down" after revelations he was having an affair with a close aide who he appointed in secret last year. Opposition parties demanded Hancock's resignation after The Sun newspaper published a security camera image obtained from a whistleblower showing him kissing the aide in his office on May 6, in violation of coronavirus rules on social distancing.