Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Garden of Eden: Randle, MSG roar to life as Knicks tie series

By Alder Almo
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A quiet place no more. The Garden became Eden once again on a magical Wednesday night as the New York Knicks climbed from a 13-point halftime hole for their first playoff win in eight years. The Knicks tied the series after a riveting second-half comeback to pull out a 101-92 win before their adoring fans. From celebrities to LeBron James, millions were glued on this game as the Madison Square Garden rocked until the buzzer. This time, the Knicks made sure there will be no Trae Young game-winner to quiet the crowd. Derrick Rose, playing with 32-year old legs, turned back the clock in a riveting showdown against the Hawks’ 22-year old star that kept the Knicks in the game. Then everything clicked once Julius Randle found his mojo back in the second half. Randle recovered from a 0-6 start and poured in 13 of his 15 points in the final two quarters to rally the Knicks. Reggie Bullock also regained his shooting form and locked up Young in the fourth quarter. Young had a second consecutive 30-point game in The Garden, but he was limited to 1-of-3 shooting in the final quarter. After a soaring first half where they led by as many as 15 points, the Hawks were grounded in the second half. New York roared to life in the third quarter with a 17-5 run that tied the game at 72 all. The Knicks grabbed their first lead since the first quarter on a Randle fallaway jumper with 1:45 left. They never let go of that lead. With Randle struggling in the first half, Obi Toppin electrified the crowd with quality minutes off the bench. Toppin reprised his role at the start of the fourth quarter. The Garden turned into bedlam when Toppin rose for an alley-oop dunk that extended the Knicks’ lead to six, 81-75, with 10:55 to play. His mother, Roni Toppin, turned emotional as the crowd chanted his son’s name. The Knicks erected their largest lead, 88-78, at the 8:34 mark. But the Hawks charged back with a 9-0 run to close the gap. Bullock gave New York a four-point breather, 91-87. Atlanta refused to give up and tied the game at 91 all. The Knicks’ defense shut the Hawks down in the final 5:06, limiting them to just one free throw. Rose summoned his MVP form 10 years ago as he pumped in 26 points on daredevil drives, short jumpers, and three-point bombs in a season-high 39 minutes. He added four rebounds and four assists. Tom Thibodeau went to Rose to start the second half, signifying that he’s had enough of Elfrid Payton’s lackadaisical play. Payton only saw five minutes in the first half and never returned. He was a plus/minus -7. Taj Gibson also stepped up as Nerlens Noel couldn’t keep up with Clint Capela. Noel (2 points, five rebounds in 16 minutes) had the worst net rating among all Knicks players with plus/minus -14. Gibson, Thibodeau’s most trusted veteran big man, played 30 minutes and delivered more than his stat line — six points, seven rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block — screamed. But the story of the game was Randle, who couldn’t shake off the playoffs jitter and the Hawks’ double-teaming schemes in the first six quarters of the series. A rhythm 3 to start the third quarter was all he needed to loosen up. Randle went 5-for-10 in the second half.

empiresportsmedia.com
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg#The New York Knicks#Hawks#Mvp#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAdailymagazine.news

3 Knicks offseason questions, including whether or not to extend Julius Randle

The Knicks' regular season was a resounding success. But their postseason ended in disappointment Wednesday when they lost Game 5 at home to the Hawks. The club heads into the offseason with several big decisions to make. Here's a look at a few of them... JULIUS RANDLE EXTENSION?. Julius Randle's...
NBAHuffingtonPost

Trae Young's Madison Square Garden Gesture Makes Him 'Knicks Villain For Life'

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young went full Broadway on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. After sinking a long 3-pointer late in the 103-89 Hawks victory, eliminating the Knicks from the NBA playoffs, Young took a theatrical bow. He milked the moment, transforming himself into...
NBAYardbarker

Julius Randle Makes A Promise To The Knicks Fans: "We'll Be Back Next Year."

The New York Knicks’ 2020/21 NBA season came to an end on Wednesday night after a 103-89 defeat at Madison Square Garden. However, their season developed a lot better than expected, clinching the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference while becoming the best defense in the league. However, the playoffs...
NBANBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: What happened to New York Knicks star Julius Randle?

Julius Randle dominated the Hawks in the regular season, averaging 37.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 58.1 percent shooting in three games against them. In the playoffs? Not so much. In limiting this season's Most Improved Player, the Hawks were able to defeat the Knicks in five games to advance to the second round. Here's how they solved their Randle problem.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Offseason, Randle, Rose, Cap Room

The Knicks exceeded expectations all regular season long, but the magic didn’t extend into the playoffs — the team’s season came to an end on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, as a 103-89 Hawks victory secured a 4-1 series win for Atlanta. Despite the postseason disappointment, the Knicks built a...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Julius Randle Delivers A Message Of Optimism To Knicks Fans

Last night was a disappointing one for Knicks fans everywhere as the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs. Despite an improbable run in the regular season, the team couldn't keep up their play in the postseason, and eventually, Trae Young ran all over them. Regardless, this is a season to build on for the Knicks, and moving forward, the fans have a lot to look forward to.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

After Series End, Knicks Foundation Looks Towards Building for the Future

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Knicks’ lived a dream in the 2020–21 season. Julius Randle became the toast of the town just a season after just about everyone wanted to run him out of it. Derrick Rose became one of the most impactful players on the team after being traded for midseason. Tom Thibodeau brought together a “gutted, rudderless” roster and steered the team in the complete opposite direction. New York saw its first winning season and playoff berth in eight years.
NBASporting News

Trae Young bows, taunts MSG fans as Hawks eliminate Knicks

Trae Young continued his run as a villain in Wednesday night's Hawks vs. Knicks game and capped his performance with a bow. Young scored 36 points and dished out nine assists to lead Atlanta to a 103-89 victory. The game was close for a majority of the evening, but Young helped to close out New York by making some late buckets and helping the Hawks outscore the Knicks 22-15 in what turned out to be a decisive third quarter.
NBAchatsports.com

New York Knicks: 3 Offseason needs exposed by the Hawks series

NY Knicks, Isaiah Jackson, Charles Bassey, Kai Jones (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The New York Knicks had a rough go of it against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks’ first playoff series in eight years began with so much promise. They were taking on a team they’d owned in the regular season and the first two games at MSG were among the most competitive of the NBA playoffs so far. This was a team we’d watched play with tenacity and confidence all year and there was every reason to think could take four games from the Hawks.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

1992 Bulls-Knicks second-round series among best in NBA history

The later the NBA playoffs go, the higher the stakes become. When it comes to crowning a champion, the NBA Finals become the peak of basketball. Some of the most iconic playoff series in league history have come a couple rounds before the Finals, though. With just eight teams remaining, the second round of the playoffs has provided some truly iconic playoff moments.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s how Hawks and Knicks match up, with my series prediction

The Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers each advanced to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a “Gentlemen’s Sweep” of five games. They were polite enough to let the Knicks and Wizards, respectively, win a game while otherwise dominating them. Now the Hawks and Sixers are ready for a tougher series to determine who goes to the East finals to face the winner of Nets-Bucks.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks’ Julius Randle, Derrick Rose finish in Top 10 of MVP race

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle bolstered his case for an All-NBA selection after finishing eighth in the MVP voting. Randle, who was recently named as this season’s Most Improved Player, earned a total of 20 points after receiving one third-place vote, two fourth-place votes, and nine fifth-place votes. He led the Knicks’ resurgence this season which culminated with a first-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle finishes 8th in NBA MVP voting

The postseason didn’t go as planned for Julius Randle and the New York “Kentucky” Knicks, but his seventh year in the NBA was hardly a failure. In fact, it was quite the opposite. The NBA recently announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named the 2020-21 Most Valuable Player...
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Atlanta, Philadelphia meet with series tied 1-1

Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1.5; over/under is 224.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers in...