NBA Playoffs: 76ers Fan Throws Popcorn at Wizards' Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 22 days ago

The Washington Wizards lost Game 2 to the 76ers in Philadelphia 120-95 on Wednesday night, and Russell Westbrook left the game with an ankle injury.

On his way into the locker room with the injury, a fan appeared to throw popcorn at him, and was ejected for the incident.

Westbrook was held back but was visibly upset about what had happened.

The video of the situation can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from SportsCenter and Complex Sports.

  PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference.
  JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics.
  JAYSON TATUM LEAVES GAME: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
Indianapolis, IN
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

State
Washington State
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kevin Pritchard
