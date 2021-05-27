NBA Playoffs: 76ers Fan Throws Popcorn at Wizards' Russell Westbrook

The Washington Wizards lost Game 2 to the 76ers in Philadelphia 120-95 on Wednesday night, and Russell Westbrook left the game with an ankle injury.

On his way into the locker room with the injury, a fan appeared to throw popcorn at him, and was ejected for the incident.

Westbrook was held back but was visibly upset about what had happened.

The video of the situation can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from SportsCenter and Complex Sports.

