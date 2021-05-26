CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join the President's Society

Cover picture for the articleAnnual unrestricted contributions from President Society members of at least $1,000 per year make AMC’s mission possible. With your AMC President’s Society gift, you are:. partnering to protect and fund public lands and build trails. researching climate change and its impact on outdoor recreation and fragile ecosystems. connecting people of...

collegeofthedesert.edu

Join Us During the President's Hour with Dr. Martha Garcia

College of the Desert invites you to connect and converse with Dr. Martha Garcia, our new Superintendent/President, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., via Zoom. You are welcome to share your thoughts and perspectives with Dr. Garcia, as well as provide input and participate in a live Q&A....
PALM DESERT, CA
outdoors.org

120 Years of Botany, Discovery, and Surveying at AMC’s Three Mile Island Camp

First-time visitors to AMC’s Three Mile Island Camp often find themselves falling in love with the 121-year-old volunteer-led getaway on Lake Winnepesaukee in New Hampshire. Stepping off the boat at the 43-acre camp, visitors find a shoreline dotted with two-person cabins, each with its own dock. Campers eat together on the porch of the main lodge, relax together in a 1,100-square-foot recreation hall, and enjoy the lakefront from the main dock. The island is interlaced with trails that lead campers along the shoreline and the center ridgeline of the island.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Fall Leadership Training Program

Registration is required for this activity. This program is for AMC members who are interested in organizing and leading Boston Chapter trips and activities. Participation in the program qualifies you to co-lead trips and activities for Hiking/Backpacking, Bike, Ski, 20s & 30s, Forty Plus, Family Outings, Paddling and other Boston committees. The program consists of lectures, small group exercises and role-play scenarios spread over two evening sessions and one weekend session. Topics include trip planning and trip organization, safety, leadership styles, and group dynamics. The program emphasizes experiential learning and decision making skills. Open to all AMC members with preference given to active AMC trip participants. In-person portions of this program take place both indoors and outdoors. Face coverings compliant with CDC guidelines will be required indoors at all times except during group meals, and may be required at times outdoors. Lodging is in individual tents. Each participant must also bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content for personal use. Other precautions will be in place according to current CDC and state guidelines, regardless of vaccination status. Participants agree to follow leader directions regarding Covid safety. The two evening sessions are held Thursday, September 30 and Thursday, October 7 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm. Both nights are on Zoom. The weekend session is held October 15 - 17 (beginning 7 pm on Friday and ending by 4 pm on Sunday) at Camp Lyndon, Sandwich, MA. You must attend all of these sessions to complete the program.
JOBS
outdoors.org

DV Chapter Mid-Week Getaway at Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Should the Delaware Water Gap Receive National Park Status?

John Donahue spent his entire career working for the National Park Service, protecting and promoting America’s public lands. Now, in retirement, the 68-year old spends his time advocating for the addition of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a national park, citing the area’s unique characteristics, extensive history, and abundant outdoor recreation opportunities. Making the Delaware Water Gap into a national park would create a world-class outdoor area in close proximity to some the country’s largest metropolitan areas, he says.
DELAWARE STATE
outdoors.org

Celebrate Fall with AMC

Across AMC’s region, our staff, volunteers, and members are coming together to celebrate autumn. Throughout the season, several of our chapters will be leading Fallfest hikes, bike rides, and other outdoor activities. Fallfest will culminate with BBQ parties at AMC’s Noble View Outdoor Center, Highland Center, and Mohican Outdoor Center. All events are open to members and non-members. Please join us to meet new people, participate in workshops and activities, and celebrate the changing of the seasons!
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

