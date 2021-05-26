Cancel
Is A Bounce Coming? Extreme Biodiesel, Inc (OTCMKTS:XTRM)

By Ruchi Gupta
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme Biodiesel, Inc (OTCMKTS:XTRM) stock oscillates between a narrow range on Wednesday followed by a piece of news. As of 12:40, XTRM stock has moved up by 1.32% at $.0068. The stock has traded 19.83 million shares, above its average volume of 11.63 million shares. The stock opened at $0.0068 and moved in a range between $0.0063 and $0.0072.

