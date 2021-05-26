Cancel
Buy It or Sell It? Marijuana Company of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA)

By Sean Dougherty
drpgazette.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarijuana Company of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA) stock is trading a bit lower on Wednesday. Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Acquires cDistro, One of the Industry’s Fastest Growing Distributors. announced it has completed the acquisition of cDistro, LLC (“cDistro”). cDistro is one of the hemp industry’s fastest growing distribution companies and is...

drpgazette.com
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Marketscom-unik.info

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.21.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 680 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymissionir.com

MissionIRNewsBreaks – Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) to Uplist to NYSE American Exchange

Splash Beverage Group (OTCQB: SBEV), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that, subject to meeting all requirements at time of listing, the company has been approved to uplist to the NYSE American Exchange in conjunction with an underwritten public offering and one-for-three reverse stock split of its common stock effective June 11, 2021. According to the update, the ticker for the company’s common stock will remain unchanged, as “SBEV,” and the stock is expected to commence trading on a post-split basis under CUSIP 84862C203 at market opening on June 11, 2021. Splash Beverage’s warrants will also begin trading on June 11, 2021, under the ticker “SBEV WS” under CUSIP 84862C 112. “We are thrilled that the company has been approved to begin trading on the NYSE American Exchange. This uplist to a senior U.S. exchange marks an impactful milestone for Splash Beverage Group,” said CEO Robert Nistico. “I want to thank our employees for their hard work and perseverance in support of this great accomplishment, and concurrently, our shareholders for their patience and continued support of Splash Beverage Group. This move creates the opportunity for the company to have more visibility from a much broader pool of investors and, in turn, increased liquidity. With this in mind, we are now even more excited about Splash Beverage Group’s future growth potential.”
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts Genius Sports Ltd. (GENI) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan initiates coverage on Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE: GENI) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) COO Sells $215,943.00 in Stock

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Businesscannin.com

NSAV Signs to Acquire 40% of Asset Management Company

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, believes that given the increased regulation of Virtual Assets, asset management companies will increasingly be called upon to act as custodian of virtual assets. How will NSAV acquiring a 40% stake in a Hong Kong based Virtual Asset Management company impact the price of NSAV stock?
Retailmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) & Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends. Profitability. This table compares Applied UV and Capstone Companies’...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Sells 112,051 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,464 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 448,240 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,240 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Major Shareholder Sells $116,972.52 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Buy It or Sell It? Puration Inc (OTCMKTS:PURA) To Raise Investment in ALKM

Puration Inc (OTCMKTS:PURA) stock ended lower on Thursday, coming off from the recent rally. On Thursday, PURA stock was down 11.35% at $0.0180. The stock has traded 8.71 million shares, well above its average volume of 4.96 million shares. The stock opened at $0.0210 and moved in a range of $ 0.0174 – 0.0210.
Marketsdrpgazette.com

Up Or Down? Valens Company Inc (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Launches New Products

Valens Company Inc (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) stock opens slightly higher after gaining momentum recently. As of 9:48, VLNCF stock moved up 0.78% to $2.61 with more than 25K shares, compared to its average volume of 320K shares. The stock has moved within a range of $ 2.61 – 2.65 after opening the trade at $2.62.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “. Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold...
Sonoma County, CAdrpjournal.com

Fincanna Capital Corp (OTCMKTS: FNNZF) Portfolio Company – The Galley Establishes Trident Distribution: Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS: PCLOF) Reports Of $2.654 Million In Revenues In 2020

Fincanna Capital Corp (OTCMKTS: FNNZF) portfolio company QVI Inc established Trident Distribution in California. Sonoma County, California based QVI Inc is conducting business as The Galley. One-stop shop solution. Trident Distribution is a full-service CD (cannabis distribution) company. It will distribute licensed cannabis brands in the San Francisco Bay Area....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Major Shareholder Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $34,200.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.