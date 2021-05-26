Buy It or Sell It? Marijuana Company of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA)

Splash Beverage Group (OTCQB: SBEV), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that, subject to meeting all requirements at time of listing, the company has been approved to uplist to the NYSE American Exchange in conjunction with an underwritten public offering and one-for-three reverse stock split of its common stock effective June 11, 2021. According to the update, the ticker for the company’s common stock will remain unchanged, as “SBEV,” and the stock is expected to commence trading on a post-split basis under CUSIP 84862C203 at market opening on June 11, 2021. Splash Beverage’s warrants will also begin trading on June 11, 2021, under the ticker “SBEV WS” under CUSIP 84862C 112. “We are thrilled that the company has been approved to begin trading on the NYSE American Exchange. This uplist to a senior U.S. exchange marks an impactful milestone for Splash Beverage Group,” said CEO Robert Nistico. “I want to thank our employees for their hard work and perseverance in support of this great accomplishment, and concurrently, our shareholders for their patience and continued support of Splash Beverage Group. This move creates the opportunity for the company to have more visibility from a much broader pool of investors and, in turn, increased liquidity. With this in mind, we are now even more excited about Splash Beverage Group’s future growth potential.”