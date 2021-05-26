Cancel
Where Is The Bottom? SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

By Ankit Singhania
drpgazette.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock is trading a bit lower on Wednesday after announcing a news. Grapefruit USA Retains Premier Investor Relations and Communications Marketing Firm SRAX to Raise Its Brand Awareness. Grapefruit USA, Inc.,(OTCQB:GPFT) a California based hemp and cannabis company, announces that it has engaged investor relations and communications...

drpgazette.com
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Crocs, Inc. To Host Investor Day On September 14, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - Get Report, a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will host an investor day on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. At the event, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Rees and other members of the Crocs leadership team will provide an overview of the Company's long-term strategy and key initiatives to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.
Stockscom-unik.info

Analysts Set Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price at $17.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) versus Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Financial Review

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability. Profitability. This table compares The Middleby and Hayward’s net margins,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 5,575 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $250.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Sells $1,219,500.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 96.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS) Opens at $10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNS) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 20,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The Company was formed...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Semiconductor Mid-Day gainers: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Here are the top 3 major movers in the semiconductor sector trading on Monday. Keep an eye on the following stocks. Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) continued to gain momentum on Monday and one of the biggest gainers the semiconductor sector. The stock jumped 6.45% to trade at $6.44 as of 12:09 PM. Monday, the stock witnessed lower than average volume with more than 71 K shares exchanged hands, compared to its average volume of 142 K shares. The stock opened at $6.09 and moved within a wide range of $6.09 – $6.44. Past 52 weeks the stock has moved in the range of $4.30 – $9.01. The stock was up 23.37% over the past month.
Stocksmissionir.com

MissionIRNewsBreaks – SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) Announces Upcoming Inclusion in Russell Microcap Index

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has announced that it will join the Russell Microcap(R)Index, effective June 28, 2021. The addition will take place at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. According to the announcement, membership in the index remains in place for one year and provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in the index is determined primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. For more than three decades, Russell indexes have been commonly used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider that calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. “We’re excited to be added to the Russel Microcap Index, a continued validation of the growth we are experiencing,” said SRAX CEO and founder Christopher Miglino in the press release. “The addition to the index will continue to drive our institutional investor base.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Mid-Day Biotech Gainers: NASDAQ:EVFM, NASDAQ:LMNL, NASDAQ:ACST, NASDAQ:ITRM

Following are the major NASDAQ Morning Gainers on Monday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock jumped 20.75% to $1.045. The stock saw a higher than average volume with more than 30.74 million shares traded for the session, compared its 30-day average volume of 8.17 million shares. 52-week range of the stock is $0.751-$5.53.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of LivePerson worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsdrpgazette.com

Packaged Foods Stock Mid –Day Winners: Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT), China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN).

Following are the primary Packaged Foods gainers Sector on Monday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was one of the major gainers as the stock gained $0.53 or 12.38% to $4.81 at 2:02 PM. Total volume was 220 K shares which is more compared to its 30-day average volume of 168 K shares. The stock moved within a range of $4.2800 – $4.9767 after opening at 4.28. The stock has been moving in the range of $3.1600 – $12.4300 in the past 52 weeks. The stock has soared almost 10.57% in the last 5 days.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) versus AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Financial Survey

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and...
Medical & Biotechdrpjournal.com

Breakout Coming? MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Is In News

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is trading higher in the mid-session on Monday. MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin Announce First Patient with Marginal Zone Lymphoma Dosed in Expanded Global Phase 2 TIDAL Study Evaluating Zandelisib. Key Highlights:. today announced the dosing of the first patient with relapsed or refractory marginal zone...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Buys $468,750.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells $2,420,340.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketscom-unik.info

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares in the company, valued at $52,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

Northeast Investment Management Sells 775 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.