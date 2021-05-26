Where Is The Bottom? SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has announced that it will join the Russell Microcap(R)Index, effective June 28, 2021. The addition will take place at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. According to the announcement, membership in the index remains in place for one year and provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in the index is determined primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. For more than three decades, Russell indexes have been commonly used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider that calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. “We’re excited to be added to the Russel Microcap Index, a continued validation of the growth we are experiencing,” said SRAX CEO and founder Christopher Miglino in the press release. “The addition to the index will continue to drive our institutional investor base.”