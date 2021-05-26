Cancel
Oil & Gas Stock Gainers: NASDAQ:CLNE, NASDAQ:USWS, NASDAQ:RCON

By Sean Dougherty
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing are the key gainers in the Oil & Gas Sector on Wednesday. Be sure to put them on your momentum watch list. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is one of the biggest gainers in the Oil & Gas sector as the stock is up by 4.59% to $7.59. So far more than 3.14 million shares exchanged hands, compared to its average volume of 6.77 million. The stock opened at $7.71 and moved within a range of $ 7.67 – 8.10. The stock has fallen about 32% over the past month, but up 275% in the past year. The company reported a loss of a penny in the first quarter. Clean Energy operates more than 550 stations providing liquid and compressed natural gas for fleets across North America.

