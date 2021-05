Because big thoughts have a tendency to come from even bigger thinkers. Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., a Princeton professor whose work takes a wide look at race in America and the challenges our democracy faces, is an award-winning author with a master’s degree in African-American Studies and a Ph.D. in religion, who frequently panels shows on MSNBC and is often considered one of the world’s big thinkers. You want to hear what he’s got to say? Of course you do. You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.