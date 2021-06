The 2021 edition of the Whippany Park softball program accomplished its mission. Even with that in mind, the goal remains the same for 2022. After falling in the state semifinals in 2019 to the eventual Group 1 champion, Whippany Park was going to make its mission in 2020 to take it a step further. That goal moved to 2021 with the cancellation of the ‘20 spring season but the Wildcats used the delay as motivation to take that next step.