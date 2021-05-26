Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Low visibility, blowing snow factors in King Air runway excursion in Canada

aviation-safety.net
 17 days ago

In its investigation report, TSB Canada identified the recurring issue of approaches continued in low visibility environments as a contributing factor a Beech King Air runway excursion. The investigation found that the flight crew believed the landing was permitted given the absence of an approach ban, and landed even though the reported ground visibility was below the minimum aerodrome operating visibility.

news.aviation-safety.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transport Canada#Runway Excursion#Blowing Snow#Aircraft#Weather Conditions#Cabin Crew#Ground Crew#Fire Damage#Tsb Canada#Buffalo Airways Ltd#Beechcraft King Air A100#A20 01#Tc#Canadian#Ground Visibility#Flight Crews#Surface#Pilots#Freight#Airports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Aerospace & Defensementourpilot.com

INCIDENT: Frontier Airbus Runway Excursion On Landing

A Frontier Airlines A320 arriving in Washington DC had a runway excursion incident, just before overrunning the runway. There were no injuries. It happened yesterday (4th of June). The incident aircraft was performing Frontier flight F9-538, from Denver (KDEN), CO to Washington National (KDCA), DC, in the USA. The aircraft had departed Denver with about a 45-minute delay, but was arriving only about 15 minutes late, at 10:15pm local.
Aerospace & Defenseaviation-safety.net

Beechcraft TC-90 King Air (C90GTi)

Departure airport:Tokushima Airport (TKS/RJOS) Destination airport:Tokushima Airport (TKS/RJOS) A Beechcraft TC-90 of 202nd Naval Air Training Squadron, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force was performing touch-and-go training at Tokushima Airport when the tire of the left main landing gear burst on landing. The trainer plane got stuck on the runway 11 and the left wing was contacted with the runway surface. Two occupants were unharmed. The runway was closed until 16:10 LT, causing two commercial flights cancelled.
Aerospace & DefenseBayStreet.ca

Air Canada Recalls 2,600 Employees As Travel Demand Recovers

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is recalling more than 2,600 employees as it prepares for an increase in scheduled flights, while also extending the deadline for customers to apply for a COVID-19 refund. Canada's largest airline said the employees being recalled will include flight attendants, and that they will be brought back...
Industrysimpleflying.com

Air Canada’s Fleet In 2021

As Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada has a diverse fleet based across its four hub airports. The network airline has a mix of both widebody and narrowbody aircraft coming from both Airbus and Boeing. The carrier has gone through some changes in the past few years, with more significant upheaval taking place during the global health crisis. Let’s take a look at Air Canada’s fleet as it stands in 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseTree Hugger

Blimp Promises Low-Carbon Air Traveling

A British company plans to start flying a 100-seat airship by 2025, offering passengers sustainable inter-city transportation and some amazing views. Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) envisions covering routes 200 to 300 miles away, such as Barcelona-Mallorca, Liverpool-Belfast, and Seattle-Vancouver with the Airlander 10, a hybrid-electric blimp that will feature a swanky cabin fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Aerospace & Defensetransportup.com

Airflow Receives Order for 50 eSTOL Aircraft from Ravn Alaska

Airflow, the developer of one of the world’s first eSTOLs (hybrid-electric short takeoff and landing aircraft), has officially inked a deal with Anchorage-based regional airline Ravn for 50 of its aircraft. Airflow bills itself as an ‘aerial logistics’ company that’s developing a unique hybrid-electric aircraft for short takeoff and landing...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Flair Airlines Adds Ottawa To Route Network With Eight New Routes

Canadian budget carrier Flair Airlines announced this past week that it would be launching a number of services to and from the nation’s capital, Ottawa. The eight cities, scattered across the country, will get direct service to Ottawa/Macdonald–Cartier International Airport with Flair’s Boeing 737s – two of which will eventually be based at YOW.
AccidentsBBC

Chamoli disaster: 'It hit the valley floor like 15 atomic bombs'

Nature often takes us by surprise. Its power is all too frequently underestimated, with catastrophic consequences. So it was with the Chamoli disaster back in February, when the flank of a Himalayan mountain failed and fell into the valley below. It set in train a cascade of debris that claimed...
GamblingOnline-Casinos.com

IBIA Ranks Canada Low Among Regulated Markets

A recent report published by the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) in collaboration with H2 Gambling Capital which analyzes regulated iGaming markets worldwide has ranked Canada 19th of the 20 countries which were evaluated. New Jersey and Nevada, however, are among the strongest regulated online betting markets on the globe, according to the findings.
Americasfreightwaves.com

Canada’s ELD mandate now in effect — kind of

Canada’s mandate for commercial vehicles to use electronic logging devices (ELDs) took effect on Saturday. But it’s missing two key pieces: meaningful enforcement and a list of approved ELDs certified for use in the country. The result is a peculiar set of circumstances. Any commercial trucks regulated by the federal...
TravelTravel Weekly

Air Canada extends Covid-19 refund policy

Air Canada has extended its Covid-19 refund policy 30 days until July 12. It allows eligible customers who purchased a non-refundable ticket before April 13, 2021 for travel on or after February 1, 2020, but who did not fly for any reason, to submit their request for a refund online or with their travel agent.
Aerospace & DefenseTimes Union

Elevate Jet Expands Charter Fleet With The Cessna Citation Sovereign

BEDFORD, Mass. (PRWEB) June 11, 2021. Elevate Jet, a boutique private aviation service and aircraft management company, today announces the addition of a Cessna Citation Sovereign under management, adding to its already sophisticated aircraft fleet. Coupled with its recently secured worldwide operating authority, management of the Citation Sovereign provides Elevate Jet clients with increased access to refined charter travel options and highly customized flight plans.
Lifestylepassengerterminaltoday.com

Munich to reopen Terminal 1

Due to increasing traffic volumes, Munich Airport’s Terminal 1 will reopen on June 23. All airlines that were temporarily relocated to Terminal 2 will move back there – except for Eurowings, which will remain in Terminal 2 for the time being. Falling Covid incidence levels and the progressing vaccination campaign,...
Environment1buv.com

Perfect Storm: Congestion Plagues South China And US West Coast Ports

Peak shipping season is ahead — and the parking lot of container ships moored off the US West Coast continues to worsen, with the epicenter of congestion based around Los Angeles/Long Beach ports. On the other side of the Pacific, in southern China, a surge in COVID-19 has caused some of the biggest port congestion in more than one year.
Aerospace & Defensefearoflanding.com

ATC behind the scenes: VFR into IMC

One of the biggest safety hazards in general aviation is pilots inadvertently flying into instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) and losing visibility in the cloud. A private pilot who has not undergone special training for using instruments flies VFR (Visual Flight Rules), looking outside the aircraft. If the aircraft flies into cloud, the pilot loses visual context and struggles to keep control of the aircraft. In 2006, Flight Safety Australia highlighted the issue with the results of an in-depth study called 178 Seconds to Live, where 178 seconds is the average time that 20 VFR pilots on a simulator lasted before suffering from spatial disorientation and beginning to oscillate dangerously or entering a graveyard spiral. All twenty pilots who did the simulation lost control of the aircraft and would have not have survived the flight in reality.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

End Of The Runway: Air Antwerp Ceases Operations

In an announcement made on June 11, 2021, regional commuter airline Air Antwerp said it was ceasing operations. Best known for its three times a day service between Antwerp (Belgium) and London City Airport, the airline is almost certainly stopping operations due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Created...