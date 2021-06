We've been hearing a lot lately about a situation that makes animal lovers cringe. It's called "pandemic pets", and it's when animal shelters are overrun with pets that were adopted during the coronavirus pandemic, and then given back to shelters now that the lockdowns and quarantines are coming to an end. It's a horrible state of affairs, and we are kind of puzzled as to why people think this is an appropriate way to deal with animals that helped them deal with the last year of our world being turned upside down.