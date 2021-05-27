Cancel
NHL

Islanders Eliminate Penguins, Advance To Face Bruins In Second Round Of Playoffs

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) – Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period and the Islanders advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6. The Islanders will face Boston in the next round. Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders beat the top-seeded Penguins in the first round for the second time in three years. Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots to move to 4-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average in the series. He had seven saves in the first period, 15 in the second and 12 in the third to finish with 150 in his four starts.

www.abc6.com
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
