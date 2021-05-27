Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Seth Meyers on Trump’s Evasion of Consequences: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’

By William Vaillancourt
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 22 days ago
Seth Meyers on Wednesday reacted to the recent news that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has convened a grand jury to consider issuing indictments in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings. Meyers began by drawing a throughline from this case to all the other figures in Trump’s...

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

