While the men held steady on day one of the NCAA Track and Field Championships, the Oregon women and a narrow decathlon finish took center stage on day two at Hayward Field. Oregon sophomore Max Vollmer started off the day for the Ducks by finishing up the last half of the decathlon events. Heading into day two, Vollmer’s 4,140-point performance trailed Georgia’s Karel Tilga (4,384) and Michigan’s Ayden Owens (4,260).