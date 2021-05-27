Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Southern Hills Head Pro Playing In The Field At KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

By John Holcomb
news9.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first of the 156 players in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships will tee off at 7:10 Thursday morning. The destination this week for Southern Hills head pro Cary Cozby is the same as every other work week, but his job is a little different. The 2016 PGA Professional of...

www.news9.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Pga Championship#Kitchenaid#Pga Championships#Pga Professional#Ou#The Pga Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfESPN

PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship Scores

This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index. Tiger Woods played a round at Augusta National on Tuesday, fueling speculation he will compete in the Masters. Bob Harig ». null. As she blossoms into adulthood, Lexi Thompson is close to cracking the next stratosphere in marketing and in...
WeatherFrankfort Times

PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Par Scores

Third Round suspended due to inclement weather (4 player DNF) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Golffantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook: Travelers Championship

The leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round was as stacked as I’ve ever seen at a U.S. Open. So many players were within striking distance, any one of them had the capability to go on a run and take control. Jon Rahm just never put himself out of contention and never got overly frustrated with his putting, especially all the near misses on the back nine. Finally, one fell on the second the last hole to tie Louis Oosthuizen and then dagger birdie on 18 to seal the victory. I could not have been happier for my boy Rahm getting his first major victory and on Father’s Day just months after his wife gave birth to their first child. It was a sight to see and I hope all of you got to enjoy the show and Father’s Day weekend.
Troy, NYSaratogian

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Burnt Hills rolls on through La Salle 15-0, heads to Class A Championship

TROY, NY − Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake did not plan on a shortened game in the Section II Class A semifinal Saturday. Fortunately, it was in their favor. “I never expect anything like this. You never know with baseball,” said Burnt Hills Baseball Head Coach Josh Hadcock. “We have a great group of kids, they worked hard all year. It took a lot and they worked hard together.”
GolfGolf Channel

PGA Tour pro WDs after 10-shot penalty for playing wrong ball

Mark Hensby was a late add to the field at this week’s Palmetto Championship. He also was an early withdrawal after adding 10 penalty strokes to his opening-round score. The 49-year-old Aussie, trying to make his first PGA Tour cut in five years, was 2 over through his first eight holes Thursday at Congaree when he noticed something strange with his golf ball. The Titleist ProV1 had an unfamiliar small dot on it.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

The LPGA Tour is in Georgia for the 67th staging of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. The 156-player field will compete for a $4.5 million purse, including a $675,000 payday, with the chance to hoist the LPGA’s biggest and best looking trophy. Headlining the field...
Brookline, MAhardcoregamer.com

EA Sports PGA Tour is Adding the US Open Championship

EA Sports and the USGA have announced that EA Sports PGA Tour will include the US Open Championship. This means that the 2021 event at Torrey Pines will be included as well as The Country Club in Brookline, MA. The Country Club is the host of the 2022 US Open Championship and this will be the first time it has ever appeared in a golf game. The US Open Championship brings together the best professional and amateur golfers in the world.
Combat Sportsintermatwrestle.com

Leveling the Playing Field

I'll never forget my first trip to NCAAs to watch my husband, Richard Perry, and five of his teammates from Bloomsburg University compete. On the plane ride to Oklahoma, I was surrounded by wrestlers from another D1 program and their team managers. We began to talk and the team managers told me how excited they were for this vacation; they shared how each of the athletes and staff members were given a few hundred dollars for the week for meals and anything else they needed, how each athlete received their own hotel room. My mind was blown. Watching my husband wrestle for a small D1 program while in college, I was certainly proud, and at the same time, frustrated. As a fan, we hear about these well-funded and well-known wrestling programs with incredible alumni support rallying to get their athletes top of the line equipment, wrestling rooms, trainers, dietitians, sports therapists and whatever else their money can buy. Call it jealousy, or just wanting the best for your own guys, but when it comes to accessibility, the mat certainly isn't level.
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

Watch live coverage of the PGA Professional Championship with NCG

National Club Golfer will be live streaming the final two days of the 2021 PGA Professional Championship at Blairgowrie. Action from the final 36-holes of the tournament will be streaming live on NCG’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. We will be broadcasting live at three different periods of the day:...
Houston, TXssuathletics.com

Three Former Tigers To Play In Pro Development League Championship

HOUSTON, Tex. – Three former Savannah State football players are gearing up for a championship this week. Former Tiger defensemen Connor Christian (DT) and Stefen Banks (DE) as well as former player and current Savannah State football coach Marquis Smith (LB) all made the roster of The Spring League (TSL) North Division team the Lineman for the 2021 season.
GolfPGA Tour

Tournament field finalized for 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els and defending champion Jerry Kelly highlight the 81-player field for the 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, the tournament announced Friday. The third major of the year on PGA TOUR Champions will begin Thursday, June 24, at Firestone Country Club’s historic South Course.
GolfTulsa World

Remaining 2022 PGA Championship tickets to be released Monday

Sunday is the deadline to register for tickets for the 2022 PGA Championship, which will be played at Southern Hills Country Club on May 16-22. Those who attended last month’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, won by Alex Čejka, had priority access starting last week to tickets for next year’s PGA Championship.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

USTA Tulsa Pro Championships heading into final rounds at Philcrest Hills Tennis Club

Following a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, professional tennis has returned to Tulsa this week. The USTA Tulsa Pro Championships began Monday at Philcrest Hills Tennis Club, with players competing for $25,000 in prize money and points on the American Tennis Professional Tour leaderboard. It’s considered an International Tennis Federation F6 Futures event, giving players a chance to improve their personal rankings and move up to higher competition.
Sportsusagym.org

Gluckstein takes silver in men's trampoline at 2021 Senior Pan American Championships, Padilla tops men's 17-21 Age Group field

Senior Individual Men's Trampoline Results: Qualification | Final. Senior Men's Synchro Results: Qualification | Final. 17-21 Individual Men's Trampoline Results: Qualification | Final. RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, June 13, 2021 – Jeffrey Gluckstein of Atlantic Heights, N.J./Elite Trampoline Academy led all U.S. athletes in the senior men’s trampoline competition at...
Englishtown, NJconceptcarz.com

Inaugural Englishtown DRIFT arena sees wins for field in Formula DRIFT PRO and Brutskiy in PROSPEC Championships

The most highly anticipated round of the 2020 Formula DRIFT season was undoubtedly the return to Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, NJ. The former NHRA drag strip had been transformed into a purpose-built drift arena; the first of its kind in the US and an indication of the growth and influence of Formula DRIFT. It also reflects the affinity of the track staff and management for the drift community – both the teams and fans. And with FD NJ wiped from the 2020 schedule by COVID-19 restrictions, the series was delighted to finally be running its first competitive Championships on the brand-new figure-8 course in front of packed grandstands.