Congress & Courts

Public Comment Opportunity: Draft FY21-24 TIP Amendment 6

oki.org
 3 days ago

Public Comment Opportunity: Draft FY2021-2024 TIP Amendment 6. On June 10, 2021, the OKI Board of Directors is scheduled to act on TIP Amendment 6 to the OKI FY2021-2024. Amendment 6 includes one highway project and twenty-two transit projects in Ohio, and one highway project in Indiana. All projects are exempt from air quality conformity requirements.

www.oki.org
Politicsvermontbiz.com

DPS to hold hearings on the public comments draft of the 10-Year Telecom Plan May 27, June 1

Vermont Business Magazine Vermonters are invited to comment on the future of broadband expansion in Vermont. The Vermont Department of Public Service will hold public hearings on the public comments draft of the 10-year Telecommunications Plan on Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. and June 1 at 6 p.m. The Department is also soliciting written feedback from the public on this draft of the plan until June 5.
Politicsvaldezak.gov

Public Comment Period: Draft Valdez Comprehensive Plan

The draft Comprehensive Plan is available for community review & public comment thru June 6th. To participate, visit the project website to learn more and leave online comments. Paper copies can also be picked up at the Planning Department at City Hall. Click to View Draft Plan & Submit Comments...
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

Iowa Department of Transportation draft of fiscal year 2022-2026 improvement plan ready for public comment

(The Center Square) – Iowans can now comment on the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT)’s draft fiscal year 2022-2026 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program. Iowa DOT will present the plan to the Iowa Transportation Commission at its June 8 meeting “so the sooner we get comments, the better,” Transportation Development Division Director Stuart Anderson told The Center Square in an email May 14. He said the commission will receive a summary of the public comments the Iowa DOT receives through June 7.
PoliticsSFGate

Legislative panel to hammer out compromise state budget plan

BOSTON (AP) — The debate over a new state budget now heads to a Legislative conference committee after the Massachusetts Senate this week passed its version of the $47.7 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year beginning July 1. The Senate added $63.7 million to the proposed budget over the...
Springfield, ILMetro East Sun

The Democrats' redistricting process is 'laughable,' McClure says

State Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield) joined other Republican lawmakers at a May 25 news conference following the release of the legislative maps drawn by the Democrats. The path chosen by the Democrats in drawing the maps, according to him, was ridiculous. “The lack of transparency demonstrated by the Democrats in...
Ward County, NDMinot Daily News

Ward County Commission

Where: Ward County Office Building, commission chambers or wardnd.com. Agenda: The commission will discuss NDSU Extension funding, the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project, updates to plat approval and right-of-way vacation policies, an employee compensation study and crime fitness/witness fee agreement. The commission will give preliminary discussion to salaries and health insurance in the 2022 budget.
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

Council discusses 2021-22 budget

The LaGrange City Council began its preliminary review of its 2021-2022 budget at its pre-meeting work session Tuesday afternoon. City Manager Meg Kelsey said the overall budget is “balanced,” though some utility fees will have to be tweaked in the coming year. The 2021 – 2022 fiscal year ends June 30.
Hubbard County, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

County takes comments about draft STR rules

Hubbard County commissioners heard from residents and short-term rentals (STR) owners, commonly known as Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBOs), about proposed changes to the county’s shoreland management ordinance and the subdivision ordinance. The board held a public hearing Wednesday, May 26, allowing comments to be made in person or virtually.
Solano County, CAVacaville Reporter

Solano Redistricting Advisory Committee meets June 3

The public is invited to participate in the upcoming Solano County Redistricting Advisory Committee (RAC21) meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday via the Microsoft Teams platform. The RAC21 meeting will include a roll call of RAC21 committee members, an opportunity for public comment, an overview of the new Solano County...
Byron, NYThe Daily News Online

Public comments set for proposed Byron solar project

BYRON — Local leaders and residents have the chance Tuesday to weigh in on Excelsior Energy, LLC’s application to build a 280-megawatt solar farm and 20-megawatt energy storage system in Byron. The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) will hold public hearings at...
Congress & Courtsaltondailynews.com

Executive Committee Passes Dream Bill

The Executive Committee has passed a bill that would require public universities to designate an employee as an Undocumented Student Resource Liasion to help students without documentation get access to aid. House Bill 3438, which has 18 co-sponsors, has been scheduled for a third reading and has been brought forward...
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Rep. Blake Moore Introduce the Bipartisan Recreation Not Red-Tape Act to Enhance Americans’ Ability to Access and Enjoy Public Lands

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, today introduced the Recreation Not Red-Tape Act to remove barriers to outdoor recreation, making it easier for Americans to enjoy public lands and boosting rural economies across the country. This bipartisan legislation would require the Forest...
Colorado Statetheprowersjournal.com

Colorado Senate Passes Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Wildlife Corridors

The Colorado Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution to protect the state’s wildlife corridors, which would conserve native species while improving road safety and bolstering Colorado’s economy. The bipartisan resolution was introduced earlier this month by Democratic Senator Jessie Danielson and Republican Representative Perry Will. The legislation, which marks a...
Indiana StateWHAS 11

Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana's public health emergency

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended the state's public health emergency in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-15 Friday, May 28 and will go into effect Tuesday, June 1 at 12:01 a.m. Continuing the public health emergency will allow people to continue administering the...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

New bill amends Illinois Environmental Protection Act

Illinois — A bill requiring that only trained employees work on coal ash removal projects has been passed in the state senate. House bill 3783 amends the Environmental Protection Act and establishes training standards for workers interacting with coal ash pits. State Senator Scott Bennet said that cleanup efforts are...
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Wyden Statement on Republican Infrastructure Counteroffer

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on Republicans’ infrastructure counteroffer:. “Combatting the climate crisis in a jobs and infrastructure package is non-negotiable. Yesterday, for the first time, the Finance Committee advanced comprehensive clean energy legislation. It would invest nearly $260 billion in tax incentives for clean energy, clean transportation and energy efficiency. These incentives, which are tied to emissions reductions, are critical to meeting our climate goals and creating good-paying, clean energy jobs. In contrast, Republicans today put forward a plan that includes virtually no investments in our clean-energy future. A so-called infrastructure proposal that does nothing to move toward a clean-energy future is not a serious proposal. It’s been 12 years since Democrats last had a real opportunity to pass climate legislation. And if Republicans aren’t serious, we can’t afford to wait another 12 years. We need to keep moving forward.”