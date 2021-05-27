Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

Motorist Who Alleged Sudden Lane Change Caused Accident Lands $900K Verdict

By Melissa Siegel
Law.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury awarded nearly $900,000 to a man who was involved in an auto accident in the city of Delray Beach. On Dec. 14, 2016, plaintiff Raymond Wantroba, 59, a scuba diver and dive master, was driving on the southbound side of Florida’s Turnpike, near its interchange at Atlantic Avenue, in the city of Delray Beach. His sport utility vehicle’s rear end was struck by a trailing box truck that was being driven by Jeremy Palmer. Wantroba claimed that he suffered injuries of his back, his neck and a shoulder.

www.law.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lane Change#Alm#Digital#Build
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

I-80 crash near Ashland kills one motorist; lanes now reopened

A crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland Thursday morning killed one motorist, the Nebraska State Patrol announced. The patrol has not released any details on the deceased person, who was killed in the crash that disrupted westbound traffic on I-80 for more than four hours. The crash occurred just before...
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Life in the Pedestrian Lane: Lost cause?

My particular peeve right now is the politicians and media personalities who are negatively brandishing the fact that you may need another corona shot in a year.
Trafficrevivemedicalcenter.com

Top Five Causes of Automobile Accidents in the United States

Automobile accidents are traumatic and painful. Even a minor fender-bender can give you a case of whiplash if your neck moved the way it shouldn’t have. Revive Medical Center works with auto accident victims to get them back on the road to recovery as quickly as possible. In the case of an auto accident, prevention is the best medicine, so it’s a good idea to know the common causes of auto accidents. Here are the top five.
Trafficlincolnshireworld.com

Motorist admits causing fatal collision near Clock Tower in Skegness

Vincent Lee Sharp ,65, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to causing the death of Wilfred Meakin by careless driving following a collision on Grand Parade on August 3, 2020. Sharp was granted unconditional bail to await his sentence on July 16 after Judge Simon Hirst...
Alabama Stateandywins.com

Head Injuries Are a Major Cause of Death in Motorcycle Accidents

Passing the scene of a motorcycle accident on the highway is unsettling. Even if you don’t see any victims or significant damage to the bike, it’s hard not to imagine the worst — which, unfortunately, is often the reality. Motorcycles only account for about 3% of motor vehicles on the...
Trafficoklalegal.com

3 Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents

Nearly half of all motorcycle accidents happen when a vehicle making a left hand turn hits a motorcycle either travelling the opposite direction or trying to pass them. This can result in a head-on collision or a side-swipe, resulting in serious injuries or death at high speeds. To avoid this, do not pass on the left and slow down near intersections.
Trafficbuckinghamshirelive.com

M25 accident - All lanes reopen following Bucks crash

Three lanes were closed on the M25 motorway following an accident in Bucks this morning (Saturday, June 5). The collision and closure were reported at around 8.15am today - with the road reported to have reopened by shortly before 10am. Inrix, the traffic data company, said: "Queueing traffic due to...
Greene County, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Pheasant causes fatal accident

A pheasant is thought to the be the cause of a single-vehicle crash in southern Greene County that killed a Des Moines early Friday. According to information from the Iowa State Patrol, Theodore Wayne Sanford McGinnis, 30, of Des Moines was southbound on County Road P-14 (J Ave) just north of County Road E-63 in Greenbrier Township when he apparently struck a pheasant. He veered his 2007 Chevrolet Impala to the west shoulder, and then over-corrected and entered the east ditch.
Carsbrigglepolan.com

Car Accident Caused By Defective Products & Your Rights

Countless car accidents occur each year because of driver error, but many others occur when manufacturers make mistakes. Product defects are far more common than you may think, and they often cause some of the most devastating crashes and catastrophic injuries. If you suffer an injury because of a defective...
Carlin, NVNevada Appeal

UPDATE: NHP says motorist who shot road worker is dead

CARLIN — A Department of Transportation worker was wounded and his suspected assailant died after a highway patrol chase and shootout with law enforcement officers on a remote stretch of highway in northeastern Nevada, authorities said Wednesday. The road paving crew member was shot about 10 a.m. in a State...
Trafficripongazette.co.uk

2,000 motorists a week are banned from driving: these are the most common causes

Almost 2,000 drivers per week are banned from driving, with drink, drug and insurance offences among the most common reasons for disqualification. Data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) shows that between January and March 2021, 19,247 motorists were disqualified from driving, and that doesn’t include those who were banned under “totting up” rules.
Trafficautotent.net

What Are Pedestrian Auto Accidents and What Causes Them?

Pedestrian auto accidents are all too common. This is the name given to accidents where a pedestrian gets hit by a vehicle. In 2019, 6205 pedestrians tragically lost their lives in accidents like these, and many more were injured. Yet what are the most common causes of these accidents? Is...
Chadds Ford, PADaily Local News

PennDOT: Route 1 South left lane closure will cause delays

CHADDS FORD—Motorists traveling south on the bridge carrying U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) over the Brandywine Creek will experience a left lane closure between Creek Road and Fairville Road in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, due to the deterioration of two structural support pedestals discovered during a recent bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Carsthevalueconnection.com

$61.94 Certificate for "The Works" Oil Change at Quick Lane...

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center is located at Tenvoorde Ford. Oil changes, tires, batteries, brakes and more. 13 Key services for your auto with NO appointment. Open Saturdays and evenings too. More information and Specs. Certificate for "The Works" Oil Change. Includes up to 6 quarts of synthetic blend...