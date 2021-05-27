Motorist Who Alleged Sudden Lane Change Caused Accident Lands $900K Verdict
A jury awarded nearly $900,000 to a man who was involved in an auto accident in the city of Delray Beach. On Dec. 14, 2016, plaintiff Raymond Wantroba, 59, a scuba diver and dive master, was driving on the southbound side of Florida’s Turnpike, near its interchange at Atlantic Avenue, in the city of Delray Beach. His sport utility vehicle’s rear end was struck by a trailing box truck that was being driven by Jeremy Palmer. Wantroba claimed that he suffered injuries of his back, his neck and a shoulder.www.law.com