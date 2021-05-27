Sponsored ContentBest Natural Appetite Suppressants to Help You Feel Full

When you’re on a strict diet for weight loss or your general wellness, it can be difficult to stay on track. Snacking in between meals or giving in to a sweet tooth craving can sabotage the progress you have made. If you’re having trouble feeling full and satiated while staying on your diet, a natural appetite suppressant can be a big help. These appetite suppressant supplements are effective, safe, and made with natural ingredients.

We’ve rounded up five natural appetite suppressants that will help you resist those extra snacks and treats. We’ll also explain exactly why each one of these appetite suppressant supplements works, what ingredients they use, how to use them, and where to purchase them. After reading this article you will have all the information you need to choose the best natural appetite suppressant to suppress your appetite.

Top 5 Best Appetite Suppressants For Weight Loss

Leanbean – Best for Women
Zotrim – Best Value
Instant Knockout – Best for Men
FAB CBD Oil – CBD Oil to Control Hunger

These popular and best appetite suppressants can help you avoid cravings and snacks throughout the day by keeping you satiated between meals for weight loss.

There are two main categories of natural appetite suppressants: dietary supplements and CBD oil. CBD oil is a specific extract and does not contain any other ingredients. Not all CBD oils are created equal so you still need to pay attention to the brand and type you purchase. Dietary supplements are a blend of natural ingredients that work together to curb hunger and suppress your appetite. Therefore it is extremely important to research the brand of dietary appetite suppressants you purchase.

Read on for a detailed breakdown of these Best appetite suppressants that can help you to lose weight, from their ingredients to the dosage recommendations.

#1. PhenQ – Best Overall

Brand Overview

PhenQ is our number one recommendation when it comes to natural and best appetite suppressants for weight loss. Wolfson Berg Limited, an Australian company, makes and distributes the supplement. They offer free worldwide shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

PhenQ is suitable for anyone who wants to burn more fat, boost their energy levels, and improve their general mood and wellness, and wants to lose weight. PhenQ is completely vegan so it is also suitable for vegans, vegetarians, and people with a sensitivity to dairy.

Ingredients

PhenQ is a blend of various compounds that contribute to its hunger suppressing and fat burning results. We’ve identified some of the key ingredients that make up the PhenQ formula.

Capsimax

Capsimax is a branded form of chili pepper extracts. This means that only PhenQ contains this form of capsaicin, the substance that makes hot peppers taste spicy. Capsaicin is a thermogenic fat-burning supplement for appetite suppression. This means it makes your body produce more heat than it normally would. This increases your Resting Metabolic Rate and helps your body break down stored fat tissue.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate is a naturally occurring form of elemental chromium. This is a nutrient your body needs to absorb sugar. Chromium is essential for your general health and wellbeing and can help prevent sugar cravings. Cutting down on simple carbs is a simple way to lose weight so chromium makes excellent natural appetite suppressant supplements for weight loss.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a compound we are all familiar with. It occurs naturally in many foods like chocolate and coffee. It is also added to many foods like sodas and energy drinks. Caffeine is one of the easiest ways to get an energy boost which makes it a common addition to appetite suppressant supplements for weight loss. Caffeine doesn’t just provide energy, though. It is also a mild appetite suppressant to suppress your appetite.

Nopal Cactus Fiber

Dietary fiber is one of the most effective appetite suppressants. Cactus fiber is digested slowly and helps you feel full for longer after a meal. Dietary fiber like nopal also balances the digestion of simple carbs and fats preventing a sugar rush and crash. It can also help prevent your body from absorbing excess dietary fat. Choosing the best appetite suppressant with dietary fiber such as nopal will help curb your cravings without disrupting your digestive system.

L-Carnitine fumarate

L-Carnitine is one of the amino acids that act as the building blocks of our bodies. Supplementing your L-Carnitine intake helps your body use more of the stored fat tissue and encourages muscle formation. This helps you feel less hungry and use the food you eat more efficiently. While L-Carnitine fumarate is produced synthetically, it behaves the same as the naturally occurring forms.

How Does PhenQ Work?

PhenQ is primarily sold as a thermogenic appetite suppressant pills. This means it is designed to increase the rate at which your body generates heat. Producing more heat requires more energy, causing you to burn more fat. This helps you to lose weight.

The main appetite suppressing ingredients in PhenQ is cactus fiber. Cactus fiber helps you feel full and satiated for longer. It also helps stop your body from taking in too much fat from the food you eat. The fibrous nopal traps fat molecules in your digestive tract which makes it more difficult for your body to absorb the fat. Then both substances pass through your digestive system without being absorbed.

PhenQ also contains caffeine which is mild and makes it the best appetite suppressant. The chromium in PhenQ also helps manage your sweet tooth and carbohydrate cravings.

Benefits

In general, PhenQ is designed to help you lose fat, suppress your appetite, and boost your energy levels. The blend of ingredients that burn body fat, appetite suppressant, and mood-enhancing effects. Sticking to a strict diet can be difficult and you may feel sluggish or depressed as you adjust. Using a supplement such as PhenQ can combat the initial fatigue of your diet and keep you on track. PhenQ is also vegetarian and vegan-friendly. It is made of all-natural, plant-based ingredients that can help you lose weight. It is the best appetite suppressant and even voted as #1 fat burner.

Dosage Tips

A daily serving of PhenQ is two capsules. It is recommended to take one with breakfast and the other with lunch. It is not advised to take PhenQ after lunch because it contains caffeine. Taking PhenQ later in the day could disrupt your sleep. It is also important that you follow the dosage recommendation because consuming too much caffeine can cause you to develop a dependency.

If you are especially sensitive to caffeine, you should not drink coffee or other caffeinated drinks while you are taking PhenQ. The combined amount of caffeine could become disruptive and lead to unwanted side effects. Taking these appetite suppressant pills alone should not cause these side effects because the amount of caffeine in each pill is a safe dose.

How Much Does PhenQ Cost?

For 60 pills (a one-month supply), PhenQ costs $70. You can take advantage of the brand’s bulk deal by purchasing three bottles at once and receiving two additional bottles for free. This deal brings the monthly cost of PhenQ down to $42. The brand also offers a two-month money-back guarantee and free global shipping to give you the confidence you need to commit to PhenQ.

#2. Leanbean – Best for Women

Brand Overview

Leanbean is a popular appetite suppressant for women to lose weight. It is natural and vegan-friendly. The brand offers free shipping when you order three bottles and is available worldwide. This brand has been around for years and has developed a devoted customer base.

The main benefit of Leanbean is the special type of dietary fiber in its formula: glucomannan. Glucomannan has been legally recognized in Europe as a proven one of the best options for appetite suppressant supplements.

Ingredients

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a natural dietary fiber derived from the roots of the konjac plant. This type of fiber expands when it is exposed to water which makes it an extremely effective best appetite suppressant for weight loss. The FDA has identified glucomannan as having a beneficial health effect when you have a goal of losing weight.

It contains 3 grams of glucomannan per serving which makes it a great choice for women who find themselves feeling hungry in between meals.

Vitamins B6 and B12

These vitamins are essential for your metabolism. Supplementing your dietary intake of vitamins B6 and B12 reduces fatigue and sluggishness.

Zinc

It contains zinc, a mineral that contributes to your metabolism and immune system health. With 11mg of zinc per serving, Leanbean supports the efficient transport, storage, and processing of carbs and fatty acids.

Choline

Choline is naturally produced in the liver and aids in the digestion of fatty foods. Supplements with choline improve the digestion of fats and support a healthy metabolism. It contains 82.5mg of choline per serving.

Green Coffee Beans

Raw, unroasted green coffee beans contain more antioxidants and release less caffeine than the coffee beans you’re familiar with. With 50mg of green coffee beans per serving, Leanbean gives you a balanced energy boost and essential antioxidants.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that you may be familiar with. It has anti-inflammatory properties and may encourage thermogenesis. It is an excellent supplement to support your general wellness and reduce bloating. Leanbean contains 50mg of turmeric per serving.

How Does Leanbean Work?

The main ingredient acting as an appetite suppressant in the Leanbean is the 3g of glucomannan dietary fiber. This helps you feel full right after taking the weight loss supplements and lasts throughout the day. This supplement is balanced by the natural extracts, vitamins, and minerals in the Leanbean supplement that support your metabolism, appetite suppression, and health and help you lose weight without side effects and suppress appetite faster.

Leanbean supplement helps your body burn fat more efficiently and suppress your appetite, provides an energy boost without the rush and crash of sugary energy drinks, and encourages thermogenesis that can help you lose weight faster. It is designed with women in mind and helps you avoid cravings for sugar and other simple carbohydrates for weight loss.

Glucomannan is legally recognized as an effective weight loss aid so there is no question as to whether Leanbean really works. The 3g dose of dietary fiber expands your digestive tract and supports healthy digestion.

Dosage Tips

Leanbean comes in a capsule form and you should take two capsules with each meal. It is important to take Leanbean with a glass of water because of the glucomannan. This regimen gives you three separate doses of 1g of glucomannan each day. This is the recommended dose approved by the EFSA for effective weight loss.

How Much Does Leanbean Cost?

Leanbean costs $59.99 per bottle. One bottle of Leanbean contains 180 capsules which will last you one month. Leanbean offers bulk discounts, for example when you purchase four bottles at a time the cost drops to $47.25 per bottle.

#3. Zotrim – Best Value

Brand Overview

Zotrim is another popular, best appetite suppressant. It is marketed towards the general public because it is convenient, safe, and effective. You will probably notice some ingredients in common with Zotrim and other dietary supplements. However, you will also notice that it differs from others because there are no major sources of dietary fiber in Zotrim.

Ingredients

Yerba Mate Leaf Extract

The yerba mate plant is commonly used to brew tea. This practice originated in South America as a way to relieve fatigue and promote healthy energy levels. Yerba mate contains caffeine which boosts energy and acts as a mild hunger suppressant. Yerba mate also contains antioxidants that fight to age.

Guarana Extract

Guarana is another South American plant with significant benefits. Guarana seeds contain about four times the caffeine as coffee beans. This makes guarana extract a potent stimulant which is why you often see it included in energy drinks. As we’ve mentioned, caffeine naturally acts as an appetite suppressant. Guarana also contains various antioxidants.

Caffeine

In addition to plant extracts, Zotrim contains pure caffeine. While this means it is highly stimulating, it also makes it an effective appetite suppressant.

Damiana Leaf

The Damiana plant grows in subtropical climates such as the southern United States, the Caribbean, and Central America. It has been used to naturally treat mood disorders such as depression. Damiana’s mood-stabilizing properties help balance the rush and crash of caffeine keeping you on track throughout the day.

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, is a naturally occurring vitamin found in many meat products. It can be hard to get enough niacin through diet alone, so having a weight loss supplements like Zotrim can be very beneficial. Vitamin B3 supports your brain and may help prevent strokes or degenerative diseases like Parkinson’s. Like many B vitamins, niacin helps support your energy levels and mental focus.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is found in many foods like bananas, garbanzo beans, potatoes, poultry, and fish. Vitamin B6 supports healthy brain function and energy levels.

How Does Zotrim Work?

Zotrim has no dietary fiber but that doesn’t mean it can’t be an effective appetite suppressant to reduce appetite faster. The supplement contains about 75mg of caffeine per serving. That caffeine will suppress your appetite significantly. It will also keep you active and alert, making you less likely to reach for a sugary snack to get you through the afternoon slump.

Benefits

In addition to suppressing your appetite, Zotrim can help balance your emotions. The damiana leaf acts as a mood booster and helps relieve stress. This will help you make good diet choices and reduce stress eating. Vitamins B3 and B6 help you digest food more efficiently, getting more energy through food intake. This will help you feel less hungry even if you consume fewer calories.

Clinical Trials

Zotrim is clinically tested and proven to keep you full for longer and reduce appetite to burn body fat faster. People who took a placebo with food had the food remain in the stomach for an average of 38 minutes. People who took Zotrim, on the other hand, had food remaining in the stomach for an average of 58 minutes. This makes a big difference when it comes to sticking to healthy portion sizes at mealtimes.

Dosage Tips

Zotrim recommends taking two or three capsules with water before each meal. Zotrim must be used daily in order to see lasting results. You should not take more than nine pills per day due to the high caffeine content of Zotrim. You should also consider taking less Zotrim at dinner to avoid disrupting your sleep.

If you have several small meals, you should take a smaller dose of Zotrim. For example, if you tend to have a large breakfast and a smaller lunch, you should take three pills at breakfast and two pills with lunch.

How Much Does Zotrim Cost?

One bottle of Zotrim, which contains a month’s supply, costs $50. This makes it the least expensive supplement on our top 5 list. Zotrim offers a bulk discount as well. If you purchase six bottles of Zotrim, the cost drops to less than $35 per bottle.

#4. Instant Knockout – Best for Men

Brand Overview

Instant Knockout is one of the best thermogenic fat-burning supplements. It is a diet pill mainly intended to build muscle and burn fat. Instant Knockout is marketed towards bodybuilders and other athletes who want to improve their performance naturally.

Instant Knockout has ten organic ingredients blended to suppress your appetite and provide other health benefits.

Ingredients

Green Tea Extract

Green tea has many known health benefits but it can be difficult to consume enough tea to see significant results. That’s why Instant Knockout uses concentrated forms of beneficial compounds to provide health benefits in a convenient capsule.

One type of compound is polyphenols. These help to promote weight loss by supporting your digestive and cardiovascular systems. The extract used in Instant Knockout also contains antioxidants to fight to age. Instant Knockout contains 500mg of green tea extract per serving.

Cayenne Pepper Seeds

Cayenne pepper seeds contain capsaicin which is a known thermogenic compound. The 100mg of cayenne per serving of Instant Knockout boosts your metabolism and promotes weight loss .

Glucomannan

Instant Knockout is another supplement that uses glucomannan as its source of dietary fiber. The 1800mg of glucomannan per serving of Instant Knockout is a great way to feel full between meals and prevent your body from absorbing excess fat and sugar.

Vitamin B6

Instant Knockout also contains vitamin B6. It has 5mg of vitamin B6 per serving.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is a common supplement because it is typically found only in animal products. It can be hard to consume enough fish, poultry, meat, and dairy each day to get enough vitamin B12. Instant Knockout contains 10mcg of the vitamin in each serving.

Vitamin B12 supports your body’s immune system by facilitating the production of new red blood cells and the synthesis of DNA. Your body also uses vitamin B12 to send signals through the nervous system and to metabolize energy in your cells.

Caffeine Powder

Instant Knockout uses powdered caffeine rather than plant extracts to maximize the stimulating effects. This is why you should not consume Instant Knockout in the evening even if you are planning to exercise.

GTF Chromium

This is a different form of chromium than is used in the other supplements we discussed. GTF stands for “glucose tolerance factor”. This form of chromium is better for balancing your body’s blood sugar levels. GTF chromium helps you feel energized long after eating a meal rather than having your energy spike and crash. GTF chromium is also more readily absorbed by your body. Instant Knockout contains 100mcg of GTF chromium per serving.

Zinc

Zinc is a naturally occurring mineral that is found in many food items. It is also often consumed as a supplement because it is essential for your immune system and your metabolism. Zinc helps your body process carbs, fats, and proteins. This makes your metabolism more efficient and helps you feel less hungry.

Zinc is important for your immune system and will help you fight off germs. If you take a supplement that contains Zinc you might get sick less often and recover faster when you do get sick. Instant Knockout contains 10mg of Zinc per serving.

Piperine

Piperine is naturally found in black peppercorns. It is used to enhance the effects of other natural ingredients in Instant Knockout. Piperine helps your body absorb nutrients from supplements and food. It is sometimes labeled as the brand name Bioperine. Instant Knockout contains 10mg of piperine per serving.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee beans are just raw, unroasted coffee beans. This natural form of coffee contains a substance called chlorogenic acid. This substance helps prevent weight gain and balances the spike and crash of energy that large amounts of caffeine can cause.

How Does Instant Knockout Work?

Although it is mostly marketed as a bodybuilding supplement, Instant Knockout can definitely be used as an effective appetite suppressant. Ingredients like glucomannan work to curb your hunger and keep you satiated throughout the day. Dietary fiber promotes slow, healthy digestion that maximizes nutrient absorption. Other natural ingredients in Instant Knockout help your body use carbs and fat more efficiently so that you crave them less.

The stimulants in Instant Knockout also help you fight the urge to have a snack because you feel tired or lethargic. Instead of an afternoon treat to get you through the end of your workday, you’ll feel energized and productive all day long.

Benefits

Other benefits of Instant Knockout include an increased metabolic rate. This helps your body use more calories even at rest. The more calories you burn, the more weight you will lose. Instant Knockout is also made from 100% natural, plant-based ingredients. It is a vegan and vegetarian-friendly supplement and is a great plant-based source of several B vitamins.

Dosage Tips

A daily dose of Instant Knockout is four pills taken one at a time. This might feel overwhelming at first but can easily fit into a convenient routine. For example, you can take the first pill when you wake up in the morning, the second pill before lunch, the third pill in the mid-afternoon, and the fourth pill before dinner.

You should take Instant Knockout with a glass of water because it contains glucomannan. Glucomannan absorbs water in your digestive tract and expands which is what makes it such an effective appetite suppressant.

How Much Does Instant Knockout Cost?

One bottle of Instant Knockout costs $59. One bottle contains enough capsules to last you one month. If you purchase two bottles at once, Instant Knockout offers free shipping within the U.S. or U.K. If you purchase three bottles, you get the fourth one for free. This brings the cost down to less than $45 per bottle.

5. Fab CBD Oil – Best CBD Oil To Control Hunger

Brand Overview

Fab CBD oil is a completely different product than most natural appetite suppressants. CBD oils use the whole plant and are often used to treat symptoms such as chronic soreness, fatigue, and migraines. CBD oils can also be an effective natural appetite suppressant if used correctly.

Fab CBD oil is available in four concentrations and five flavors: citrus, mint, vanilla, berry, and natural. The oils come in 30mL containers but how long this will last depends on how you use the product.

Ingredients

Hemp Extract

Fab CBD uses hemp extract derived from organic hemp grown in Colorado. Hemp extract is pulled from the seed whereas CBD oil uses the entire plant. Using hemp extract provides antioxidants and enhances the effects of the supplement.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

When a CBD oil is described as “full-spectrum” it means that it contains all the cannabinoids that are naturally found in cannabis. Along with CBD, these oils contain very small amounts of THC. There is not enough THC in Fab CBD oil to make you feel high. Instead, you get the benefits of the full-spectrum oil without any mental fog.

Terpenes

Terpenes are the aromatic oils found in many types of plants including cannabis. Different forms of terpenes produce different flavors and smells.

Natural Flavors

Fab CBD uses only natural flavorings to create its CBD oils. The flavors available are citrus, mint, vanilla, and berry. The natural flavor contains no added flavoring.

Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

MCTs are a type of healthy fat. They are found naturally in many foods. MCTs support your gut microbiome and help prevent obesity. MCTs also support joint health which is important for athletes who take a healthy diet and exercise more than the average person.

How Does Fab CBD Oil Work?

We know the stereotypical effect of cannabis is “the munchies”, and you would expect using CBD oil to make you hungrier. However, CBD oils are very different from the cannabis used recreationally. This is because CBD oil contains very low levels of THC. THC is the compound found in cannabis that affects your brain.

CBD has actually been theorized to block the receptors in your brain that are responsible for signaling hunger and stimulating your appetite. This makes CBD an extremely effective natural appetite suppressant.

Benefits

In addition to blocking hunger signals, CBD oil can help reduce stress and fatigue. This can help relieve feelings of depression or anxiety that trigger stress-eating.

Other benefits of CBD oil include pain relief and can treat acute and chronic pain. This is great news for athletes recovering from an injury or people who experience chronic pain that prevents them from exercising.

CBD oil can also help balance your mood and keep you feeling relaxed and motivated. It is also known to lower your blood pressure. This reduces oxidative stress and helps prevent heart damage.

Dosage Tips

Thanks to the low THC content of Fab CBD oil, you can use appetite suppressants as much or as little as you want. You can also take this supplement at any time of day because it will not impair your mental ability or disrupt your sleep. You can take CBD oil daily or when you feel it is needed.

A little CBD oil goes a long way. The average person only needs 1mL or less per day to see positive results. You should avoid touching the dropper with your hands or mouth. You can mix the CBD oil with another beverage if you don’t like the taste or find it difficult to take it straight from the dropper.

How Much Does FAB CBD Oil Cost?

The price of Fab CBD oil depends on the concentration you purchase. Because the oil is only available in 30mL bottles, you should pay attention to which potency you are purchasing. A bottle containing 300mg of CBD costs $39, while a bottle containing 2400mg of CBD costs $129. Keep in mind that you will use less of the higher potency CBD oil at a time, so the 30mL bottle will last longer. Fab CBD has a 30-day return policy and ships worldwide.

In Conclusion – What Is The Best Appetite Suppressant Pill?

As you can see there is a wide variety of natural appetite suppressants available on the market. Each one has different benefits and contains different ingredients. If you’re someone who wants to lose weight quickly, then go for PhenQ. Hence, when you choose a natural appetite suppressant you should consider:

what claims the manufacturer makes about the benefits

whether these claims are realistic and match your goals

the ingredients used in the product

the cost of the product

Of course, appetite suppressants are not for everyone. If you are someone who has struggled with disordered eating in the past, you should consult a doctor or therapist before using an appetite suppressant. You should also carefully consider the ingredients of appetite suppressant supplements you take if you have a history of serious allergic reactions or dietary sensitivities.

It is very important to only take the recommended amount of any dietary supplement to avoid potential side effects. More does not always mean better results! Taking the recommended amount means you can use appetite suppressants supplements long-term and see the effects build over time. There is no quick and easy weight loss pill that works like magic.

For most people who want to lose weight or be healthier, natural appetite suppressant supplements can be a helpful fitness tool. If you feel overwhelmed by all the options available on the market, start with a guide like this one and test one of the products. You’ll notice what you like and dislike about it and can use the experience to find one that suits your needs. Or you might just agree with our picks i.e., PhenQ and Leanbean and find them as the best natural appetite suppressant for yourself on the first try!