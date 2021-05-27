Sam Johnstone insists he won't feel the pressure if he represents England at Euro 2020... as the West Brom goalkeeper opens up on his on-field 'comfort zone', why he had to leave Man United and a possible summer return to the Premier League

Jordan Henderson has declared himself fit to start in England’s opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia. That much is clear. The midfielder even intimidated that the extent of his injury has been overplayed, despite not playing club football since February.What is a little less clear is how exactly Henderson feels about Roy Keane’s much-discussed comments on the Liverpool captain. The 30-year-old pays his former manager due respect as the man who gave him his Sunderland debut and says he found the comments funny, but he also keeps coming back to them and making reference to some of Keane’s lines....