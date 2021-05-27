Softball: Early runs boost Red Wing in win over Visitation

Riding a two-game shutout streak, Red Wing put its stamp on Wednesday’s game against Visitation early, ending the night with a 7-5 victory. Red Wing put runs on the scoreboard early and often, building up a 6-0 lead after two innings of play. The two runs scored by the Wingers in the first inning were aided by a few defensive mistakes by Visitation, but the next four came in more dramatic fashion. With two outs in the second inning and the bases loaded, Amira Ramstad smashed a grand slam to suddenly put Red Wing up 6-0.