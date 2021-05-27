Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Softball: Early runs boost Red Wing in win over Visitation

By Jake Pfeifer
Red Wing Republican Eagle
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiding a two-game shutout streak, Red Wing put its stamp on Wednesday’s game against Visitation early, ending the night with a 7-5 victory. Red Wing put runs on the scoreboard early and often, building up a 6-0 lead after two innings of play. The two runs scored by the Wingers in the first inning were aided by a few defensive mistakes by Visitation, but the next four came in more dramatic fashion. With two outs in the second inning and the bases loaded, Amira Ramstad smashed a grand slam to suddenly put Red Wing up 6-0.

www.republicaneagle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visitation#Wingers#Red Wing#Bri Tix Lrb#Sb#Rochester Century
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Naugatuck, CTdarientimes.com

St. Joseph hits three home runs in Class L quarterfinal softball win over Naugatuck

TRUMBULL — The runs have always come for St. Joseph softball this season. Early, late, they’ve always shown up. The Cadets have scored at least seven runs in five of their six postseason games and 16 of their 22 games overall. They hit three home runs in a 9-0 home win over Naugatuck in the CIAC Class L quarterfinals on Friday afternoon, pushed up a little earlier to avoid predicted thunderstorms.
Papillion, NEGretna Guide & News

Monarchs run away with win over Rams

PAPILLION — Pinnacle Bank jumped out to an early lead against SOS Heating & Cooling (Ralston) at Fricke Field for a 9-1 victory June 2. The Monarchs started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. After a leadoff walk by Jackson Ossenfort, Ethan Nissen homered to center field to go ahead by two runs. The Rams started the […]
Oak Park Heights, MNhometownsource.com

Softball: Ponies breeze to win over Roseville

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The two-time reigning section champion Stillwater softball team cruised to an 11-0 victory over Roseville in the opening round of the Section 4AAAA tournament on Tuesday, June 1 at Stillwater Area High School. Senior Allison Benning struck out 10 and limited the Raiders to just one...
Colfax, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Fast start pushes C-M softball to win over HLV

COLFAX — A four-run first inning and three-run second helped Colfax-Mingo’s softball team defeat HLV on Wednesday night. The Tigerhawks got four hits and three RBIs from Kylie Doty and she pitched seven strong innings in the circle to lead C-M to the South Iowa Cedar League win. Doty had...
Sportsraccoonvalleyradio.com

WCV Softball Picks Up Two Wins Over The Weekend

The WCV Softball team notched their second and third wins of the season on Saturday. The Wildcats started the day against Coon Rapids-Bayard. WCV had a huge offensive game scoring 3 runs in the 1st and 2nd innings. They added 6 more runs in the 3rd. Sophomore Kinzie Alt led the team with 3 hits, 3 runs, and 2 RBIs. The Wildcats would win 13-5.
Johnson Creek, WIWatertown Daily Times

Softball: Bluejays rally for 8-5 win over Warriors

JOHNSON CREEK -- Hannah Budig was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Johnson Creek scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of an 8-5 nonconference home win over the Lakeside Lutheran softball team on Monday. Bella Herman earned the decision for the Bluejays (13-6) with an eight-hitter. She allowed five...
Quartz Hill, CAAntelope Valley Press

Quartz Hill softball picks up win over Dos Pueblos

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill softball team added another win to their undefeated record with a 7-2 victory over Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Thursday. The Royals (19-0) started strong as they scored four runs in the bottom of the...
Sportsankenyfanatic.com

Drefke, Gustofson lead Centennial softball team to win over Roland-Story

A four-run first inning helped the Ankeny Centennial softball team to a 6-0 victory over visiting Roland-Story in a non-conference game on Thursday. The 11th-ranked Jaguars improved to 6-3 on the season. Roland-Story, the No. 7 team in Class 3A, fell to 4-1. Centennial bounced back after dropping a 10-0...
Iowa Falls, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Early runs build lead; Cadets soar over .500 mark

Iowa Falls-Alden put a winless Clarion-Goldfield-Dows team behind the 8-ball after the first inning of Monday's North Central Conference clash. Opening with a three-run bottom of the first, the host Cadets played in front for the entire game and recorded a 5-3 victory over the 0-7 Cowgirls.
SportsGrosse Pointe News

Liggett softball rallies from early deficit, wins districts

After a commanding 11-0 win over Bishop Foley in Saturday’s district semifinals, the University Liggett School Knights softball team found itself on what looked to be the wrong end of a blowout in the district finals just hours later. Rallying from an early 4-0 deficit against Clawson, the Knights battled back and claimed the district championship with a 12-7 victory.
Marion, NYTimes-Herald

Softball | Canadian Wild roll over Team Mexico to win series

MARION — Kelsey Harshman and Kaleigh Rafter hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois never looked back in its series finale against Team Mexico Sunday. Harshman hammered Taylor McQuillin's second pitch over the fence in left-center field for a 2-0 lead, and...
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Lynx make early lead last in 100-80 win over Dream

Kayla McBride scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield and Sylvia Fowles scored 17 apiece and the Minnesota Lynx never trailed in a 100-80 win over the Atlanta Dream. Fowles scored nine of the Lynx's first 13 points for a 13-0 lead. McBride's three-point play with 5:10 left in the first quarter made it 21-5 before the Dream rallied to finish the first outscoring Minnesota 18-8.
Sportssoutheastiowaunion.com

McClure helps Cardinal softball win over Columbus

ELDON — Nicoa McClure produced for Cardinal in a 10-0 win over the Wildcats. In the circle, she gave up four hits in the four inning game with three strikeouts. At the plate, she laced a triple and a single knocking in two runs. Columbus got two hits from Lily...
SportsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Sharp defense guides ACGC softball to win over Panorama

(Guthrie Center) EmmaKay McClain retired the first eight batters she faced and ACGC downed Panorama 5-3 in softball on Monday. The Chargers got the bats going early with a two run 1st, they’d add one in the 3rd, and tacked on two more in the 4th. They played error free ball behind McClain who gave up six hits, two walks, and struck out one.