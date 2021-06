Ever dreamed of starring in your own animated Pixar movie? Now's your chance! Well, almost . . . Like that Snapchat filter that turned pets into Disney characters, there's a filter going viral on Instagram and Facebook that does the same (except for humans). It's called a cartoon filter, and there's a number of ways people are using it. The filter morphs your face into a Disney Pixar character, so you can expect to see your eyes extra large and filled with emotion, similar to those of Disney's Moana and Elsa. There are a few ways people are doing this — both through Snapchat and an app called Voilà AI Artist — so you can take your pick of which method you prefer. Make this filter your next profile picture or send it to a friend. No matter what you do with it, it sure is fun to see yourself in cartoon form. See how to get this unique effect ahead.