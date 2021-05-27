How one Middle Tennessee police department trains officers

Lately, we've seen a lot of shootings involving police officers. In Tennessee, there have been 21 so far this year. 10 of those were in Middle Tennessee. 5 of them happened here in Nashville. In the immediate aftermath, there are always questions about whether the officer should have pulled the trigger. So tonight, in a story you won't see anywhere else, we're showing you how local officers are trained to make the difficult decision. Here's Carley Gordon with: shoot, don't shoot.