Washington Wizards Davis Bertans (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) While Washington Wizards fans await news on the fate of Scott Brooks, let’s take a look at one player who should be gone next season. It might surprise you since the Wizards are just one season removed from signing him to a five-year, $80 million extension, but Davis Bertans needs to go. It was fun while it lasted, but his performance during the 2020-21 season showed us that he isn’t what the Wizards need, especially not at that price.