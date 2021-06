Lots to get to today for this matinee matchup so let’s get right to it. First of all: lineups!. The eagle-eyed among you will have spotted that there is a new face in the lineup: the Mariners have acquired Jake Bauers from Cleveland for cash or a PTBNL, and he’s starting immediately, which is quite a way to be introduced to your new club. Bauers, if you’ll remember, was originally a Bright Young Thing with the Padres before being traded to the Rays in the Wil Myers trade, and then with the Rays before being sent over to Cleveland in the Yandy Díaz trade (which was also, you’ll remember, the Edwin Encarnación trade).