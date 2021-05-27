Pico Max Is a New Kind of Indoor Garden Kit for Herbs and More

Chives (Allium schoenoprasum) are a valued versatile plant in the garden. It is one of the first herbs to pop up in the spring. With its onion like flavor and bright green fresh color, it may be added to many savory dishes. Use the long narrow leaves to tie around a garnish of carrot sticks or draped whole across an entrée. Chop them all spring and add not just to baked potatoes with sour cream, but soups and salads, as well. As a bonus they also produce edible lavender to purple blossoms. The blossoms are equally adaptable in the kitchen and make a lovely garnish all by themselves. Besides being the easiest potherb to grow, they are considered an ornamental for their attractive, globe-shaped flowers. Since plants do best when divided every few years, pot a division for the deck or your sunniest windowsill and grow as a houseplant.