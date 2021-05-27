Special Weather Statement issued for Osborne, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Osborne; Rooks; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOKS...SOUTHWESTERN SMITH...NORTHWESTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stockton, or 21 miles south of Phillipsburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Woodston around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Kirwin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.