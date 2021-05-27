Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Rooks County in north central Kansas Southwestern Smith County in north central Kansas Northwestern Osborne County in north central Kansas Southeastern Phillips County in north central Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1038 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Kirwin to near Stockton to near Webster State Park, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Kirwin around 1045 PM CDT. Woodston around 1050 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cedar and Alton. Radar indicates that the greatest threat for large hail is currently centered in the Webster State Park and Stockton areas. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH