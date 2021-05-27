Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Harlan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS...SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1039 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Long Island, or 18 miles northwest of Phillipsburg, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Woodruff around 1050 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Harlan County Dam and Naponee. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska.