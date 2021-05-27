Cancel
California State

PG&E fined by California’s utility commission over 2019 handling of safety shutoffs

By stockton
californianewstimes.com
 23 days ago

The first. This is KCRA3 news at 4:00. TEO: Look at it. DEIRDRE: Isn’t it cool? TEO: I saw it in the middle of work. DEIRDRE: It’s SUPER FLOWER BLOOD MOON. It’s Wednesday, May 26th. Now we are monitoring the unusual sight of the sky, the supermoon, and the total lunar eclipse. This is called SUPER FLOWER BLOOD MOON. The total is expected to start in about 10 minutes. TEO: Wow. DEIRDRE: They say that good things don’t happen in the middle of the night, but this is pretty cool. TEO: My nephew was used to call it the fingernail moon. DEIRDRE: Oh. TEO: I’m TEOTORRES. DEIRDRE: And I’m DEIRDREFITZ PATRICK. Let’s take a look at our other big story today. TEO: The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing for a full return to personal learning in the fall. The supervisor made an announcement last night. All students will return to the classroom on August 16th. Older students will later start a school that complies with the new state law. The law requires all middle and high schools to be moved to a later start time by July 1, 2022. The district states that distance learning options may be available in certain cases. DEIRDRE: Today is the California county deadline to submit a signature of a proposal that allows sports fans to place bets on California games. Sacramento County, learned at KCRA3, will submit its signature today. The proposed props allow Tribal Casino to add sports betting, roulette, and dice games. On-site gambling on four racetracks is also permitted. TEO: Now let’s go to KCRA3 meteorologist Melanie Hunter to see the forecast. Melanie: Great for seeing the month. The wind is weak and cool. It’s a good idea to add an additional layer to this morning’s heading. 50’s by sunrise. A warm day in the store for us today. Nearly 90 under abundant, light winds and warm nights.

californianewstimes.com
California State
California Government
