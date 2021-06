The Indianola girls soccer team’s season came to a close Wednesday evening, falling to #1 in class 3A West Des Moines Valley 9-0 in the regional semifinal. The Indians fell behind 4-0 in the first half, before the Tigers put in another five in the second to earn the win. Indians head coach Mackenzie Stump tells KNIA Sports this group had to go through a lot to even play this season after not getting much time in the past year due to the pandemic, so they have been making the most of it for this season. Indianola ends their season with a record of 9-8, and they are set to graduate a senior class of nine.