Curve beat rain, Erie 3-2

Some games have a natural storyline that lends itself to a recap narrative. Others are so abysmal you’ll do anything to avoid thinking about the “baseball” you just witnessed. And then there are games like tonight. It was a good game, don’t get me wrong. Probably in the top third of games we’ll watch this season, but pretty middle-of-the-road when it comes down to a cohesive story (beyond, you know, Mariners win!). To that end, and because it’s the Friday night of a three-day weekend and I love me some bullet points, your recap can be found in the tasty, easily-digestible tidbits below.