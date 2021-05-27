Curve beat rain, Erie 3-2

CURVE, PA – The Altoona Curve (14-8) and Erie SeaWolves (15-8) each took a one-run victory in a doubleheader on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve took the opener, 2-1, before dropping the finale, 5-4. In game one of the doubleheader, the Curve fell behind 1-0 in the third inning after Kerry Carpenter doubled home Riley Greene. Curve starter Osvaldo Bido would come back to strike out Josh Lester to end the inning and strike out two more in the fourth inning to finish his outing. Bido allowed the one run on three hits and two walks and struck out a season-high six batters on 76 pitches, 47 strikes.