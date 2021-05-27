Cancel
Altoona, PA

Curve beat rain, Erie 3-2

By WJAC Web Contributors
WJAC TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA -- Brent Citta extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games for the Curve as he blasted four hits to lead Altoona past Erie, 3-2, in a rain delayed game on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Citta hit three singles and a triple in the game,...

wjactv.com
Altoona, PA
Home, PA
Altoona, PA
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Altoona, PAMirror

Curve use home runs to beat Wolves

Record: 13-7 Radio: WRTA-AM 1240 & 98.5-FM The Curve powered their way to a victory with three homers Thursday night. Home runs from left fielder Brendt Citta, shortstop Oneil Cruz and catcher Raul Hernandez propelled Altoona to a 7-5 win over Erie at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The three homers are the most for the Curve in a single game this season.
MLBwcn247.com

Verdugo, Red Sox beat Marlins 5-2 in rain-shortened game

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs with a double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings because of rain. A drizzle at the onset grew into a downpour, with puddles forming throughout the infield despite the grounds crew’s efforts. Adam Ottavino slogged through a soggy top of the sixth before umpires suspended play. After a delay of 1 hour, 25 minutes, the game was called, with Ottavino getting his second save.
Erie, PAwdadradio.com

CRUZ LEADS CURVE TO WIN OVER ERIE

CURVE, PA – Altoona Curve pitching combined for 15 strikeouts and three different players homered in a 7-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Brendt Citta got the offense on track with his first home run of the season when he hit a...
Altoona, PAwdadradio.com

CURVE SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER WITH ERIE

CURVE, PA – The Altoona Curve (14-8) and Erie SeaWolves (15-8) each took a one-run victory in a doubleheader on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve took the opener, 2-1, before dropping the finale, 5-4. In game one of the doubleheader, the Curve fell behind 1-0 in the third inning after Kerry Carpenter doubled home Riley Greene. Curve starter Osvaldo Bido would come back to strike out Josh Lester to end the inning and strike out two more in the fourth inning to finish his outing. Bido allowed the one run on three hits and two walks and struck out a season-high six batters on 76 pitches, 47 strikes.
Altoona, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Curve blast 3 homers in victory over SeaWolves

ALTOONA – Altoona Curve pitching combined for 15 strikeouts and three different players homered in a 7-5 victory over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Brendt Citta got the offense on track with his first home run of the season when he hit a solo...
MLBchatsports.com

To the dulcet tones of Angie Mentink, Mariners beat Rangers 3-2

Some games have a natural storyline that lends itself to a recap narrative. Others are so abysmal you’ll do anything to avoid thinking about the “baseball” you just witnessed. And then there are games like tonight. It was a good game, don’t get me wrong. Probably in the top third of games we’ll watch this season, but pretty middle-of-the-road when it comes down to a cohesive story (beyond, you know, Mariners win!). To that end, and because it’s the Friday night of a three-day weekend and I love me some bullet points, your recap can be found in the tasty, easily-digestible tidbits below.
Charlotte, NCNBC 29 News

UVA beats Virginia Tech 3-2 in ACC Baseball Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team opened up the ACC Tournament with a win, as the Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech 3-2 in their first game of Pool Play on Tuesday in Charlotte, NC. UVA took the lead in the 2nd inning, as a sac fly by Jake Gelof...
Richmond, VAThe Tribune-Democrat

Contreras, Curve beat Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. – Roansy Contreras struck out eight batters across six scoreless innings to lead the Altoona Curve (15-9) to a 4-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (15-10) on Tuesday night at The Diamond. The Curve grabbed a first inning lead against Gerson Garabito when Mason Martin drove in...
MLBFrankfort Times

Herrera's hitting, arm helps Phillies beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday for a four-game split.
Altoona, PAWJAC TV

Curve fall to Erie 5-1 Tuesday

ALTOONA -- Right-hander Roansy Contreras allowed his first runs of the season in a 5-1 loss to the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Contreras fired a 1-2-3 first inning with a pair of strikeouts before Erie’s bats got to him in the second. Josh Lester began the frame with a triple, and he crossed home when Dylan Rosa reached on an error by SS Oneil Cruz. After a strikeout of Kona Quiggle, Jon Rosoff singled and Dane Myers followed with a laser shot two-run home run to make it 3-0.
Rio, WIWatertown Daily Times

Swanson, Herman lead Bluejays past Rio

JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson drove in four runs and Isabella Herman tossed a complete-game shoutout as the Bluejays earned a Trailways South home win on Saturday over Rio 15-0. Swanson finished 2-for-3 at the plate, adding three runs in the win. Kaiyli Thompson also scored three times and collected two hits.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Dock Spiders move to 2-0, beat Booyah 10-3

After winning their home opener on Monday, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders beat the Green Bay 10-3. Fond du Lac scored 8 runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings combined including a 3-run triple by Gus Collins. He had 6 RBIs in the game.
SoccerPosted by
Vail Daily

Battle Mountain baseball beats Palisade, 3-2

Battle Mountain baseball defeated Palisade, 3-2, in the nightcap of a doubleheader split to end the Huskies 2021 campaign. No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Not a misprint. Yes, really, Battle Mountain baseball defeated Palisade, 3-2, in the nightcap of a doubleheader split to end the Huskies 2021 campaign.
MLB939theeagle.com

Cards beat Dodgers 3-2, Flaherty to 10-day IL

(AP) Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Tyler O’Neill made a running catch for the final out and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2. O’Neill led off the ninth with a single off Blake Treinen. O’Neill stole second base and then scored...
BaseballChippewa Herald

Mallards defeat Pit Spitters in 10 innings

Bryant Shellenbarger scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth on a putout and drove home the game-winner in the 10th with a bases-loaded fielder's choice as the Madison Mallards (4-3) posted a 5-4 victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters (5-2) in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday at Warner Park.
Grand Chute, WI94.3 Jack FM

Timber Rattlers whiff 16 Peoria batters in victory

GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers got back to the .500 mark with an 11-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Rattlers pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts to keep a potent Peoria lineup in check and the offense pulled away late with a six-run sixth inning.
Waterloo, WIWatertown Daily Times

HD defeats Waterloo; Pirates crush Belleville

WATERLOO — Casey Grudzinski earned the complete-game decision with eight strikeouts as Hustisford/Dodgeland defeated Waterloo 4-1 in a nonconference game on Saturday at Firemen’s Park. Hustisford/Dodgeland (8-11) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Brody Thimm reached and made it to second base on an...
Sportsgoldenramsathletics.org

Offense, Pitching Leads Varsity Softball Into PIAA Quarterfinals

Sophomore Riley Pointkowski went 3-for-4 with a triple, two singles and a RBI and junior Jaycee Haidze pitched a complete game and struck out 10 to lead Highlands to a 7-1 win against District 9 champion, Clearfield, on Monday in the PIAA First Round at Heindl Memorial Field in DuBois.
Syracuse, NYcuse.com

#3 Orange Beat #2 Wildcats, Advance to National Championship Game

TOWSON, Md. – No. 3 Syracuse held the highest-scoring offense in the nation without a goal for more than 18 minutes in the first half and went on to defeat No. 3 Northwestern, 21-13, in the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament semifinals. The Orange will play ACC foe Boston College for the national championship on Sunday, May 30 at noon at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland.