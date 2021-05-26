AngloGold Ashanti suspends Obuasi output, cost guidance after underground collapse
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday it would suspend its annual production and cost guidance for its Ghanaian Obuasi mine after operations were suspended when a miner went missing following an underground collapse, sending shares lower. Operations at the company's Obuasi mine remain suspended as the search continues for the mineworker after a collapse linked to a suspected pillar failure on May 18, the company said.www.kitco.com