Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

AngloGold Ashanti suspends Obuasi output, cost guidance after underground collapse

By Reuters
kitco.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday it would suspend its annual production and cost guidance for its Ghanaian Obuasi mine after operations were suspended when a miner went missing following an underground collapse, sending shares lower. Operations at the company's Obuasi mine remain suspended as the search continues for the mineworker after a collapse linked to a suspected pillar failure on May 18, the company said.

www.kitco.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obuasi#Underground Mining#Gold Prices#Reuters#Ghanaian#Anglogold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
South Africa
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
Metal Miningava360.com

Big miners’ capital discipline is good news for investors

HIGH IN THE mountains of southern Peru lies Quellaveco, a vast open-pit copper mine. It is one of the world’s largest untapped deposits of the red metal. Anglo American, a mining giant and its majority owner, has, along with another investor, spent over $5bn getting it up and running. It is expected to come online in 2022. Once operational it will add more than 10% to the copper output of Peru, the world’s second-biggest producer of the stuff.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Top 10 largest gold mines in the US in Q1 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Kitco ranked the top 10 largest gold mines in the US based on gold production reported for Q1 2021. Barrick’s Carlin is the largest gold operation in the US and the second largest in the world. Gold production in Q1 2021 of 373 koz was 9% lower compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly because of lower roaster throughput due to higher carbonaceous content, which in turn also negatively impacted the overall feed grade due to blending.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU): Analyzing The Risks And Opportunities Of The Stock:

The Basic Materials stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $20.39 while performing a change of -1.21% Loss on Friday, January 17, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Marketsomahanews.net

CEO vacuum at AngloGold turns it into world's worst mining stock

The share price of AngloGold Ashanti has dropped 30% in the past year, making it the worst-performing stock in the 113-company Bloomberg World Mining Index. The company's lack of a permanent chief executive officer and a suspension of its Ghana mine operations weighing on the stock. Five months after the...
Businesskitco.com

Lithium Americas snags former AngloGold Ashanti CEO for board role

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The development-stage company has projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States. "We are pleased to welcome Kelvin...to...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Sweden's Lundin raises 2021 output guidance

The company cited extra contributions at the Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg fields. Swedish oil company Lundin Energy has raised its production forecast for this year to 180,000-195,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day, it said on June 14, up from an original guidance of 170,000-190,000 boe/d. Year-to-date output has averaged 185,000...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Togo expects cotton output to rebound after 43% drop last year

LOME, June 16 (Reuters) - Togo’s cotton output is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the upcoming season, after shrinking 43% last year due to poor weather and declining prices, the nation’s largest cotton company said on Tuesday. Togo’s cotton output was 66,000 tonnes in 2020, down 43% from...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Anglo American Agrees To Sell 33.3% Stake In Cerrejón JV To Glencore

(RTTNews) - Mining company Anglo American Plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said Monday it signed an agreement to sell its 33.3% stake in the Cerrejón joint venture to Glencore plc for about $294 million in cash, representing the final stage of its prior announced transition from thermal coal operations. The deal is...
Metal Miningetftrends.com

UPDATED: Top 10 Gold Producing Countries

Gold is one of the rarest elements in the world, making up between 0.001 and 0.006 parts per million of the earth’s crust. But how much gold is the world digging up each year and what countries produce the most?. According to data released this month by the World Gold...
Industrymining.com

China copper smelters set Q3 treatment charge floor at $55/t

China’s top copper smelters on Friday set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the third quarter at $55 per tonne and 5.5 cents per lb after a meeting in the city of Tongling, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The state-backed members of the China Smelters...
MarketsThe Independent

FTSE rises after surge in factory output buoys London trading sentiment

The London markets climbed higher after record UK factory activity helped drive positivity around the country’s economic revival. Traders welcomed new data from the CBI which showed that output grew at the fastest pace since survey records began in 1975 in the three months to June. A rebound by property...
Metal Miningnorthernontariobusiness.com

Australians see open-pit potential at former Pickle Lake gold mine

A new discovery of high-grade gold, near the surface, has Auteco Minerals is boldly talking about the potential of an open-pit operation on the site of an old Pickle Lake gold mine. The Western Australian gold explorer had been drilling unmined areas at the site of the former Pickle Crow...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

US Close: Hawkish Bullard sinks stocks, Oil higher as US output to remain low, Gold stumbles after Bullard, Crypto sinks

US stocks went tumbling after St Louis Fed President Bullard strengthened the Fed’s hawkish commitment. Bullard, a Fed voter in 2022 acknowledged that the FOMC has been surprised to the upside over the last 6 months. His forecast is for a rate liftoff in late 2022. Stock market volatility will remain elevated as today is quadruple witching, the expiration of stock-index futures, stock-index options, stock options, and single-stock futures.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend by 1,691.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kirkland Lake Gold has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.