AngloGold Ashanti suspends Obuasi output, cost guidance after underground collapse

HIGH IN THE mountains of southern Peru lies Quellaveco, a vast open-pit copper mine. It is one of the world’s largest untapped deposits of the red metal. Anglo American, a mining giant and its majority owner, has, along with another investor, spent over $5bn getting it up and running. It is expected to come online in 2022. Once operational it will add more than 10% to the copper output of Peru, the world’s second-biggest producer of the stuff.