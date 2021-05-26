newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

CPM Group's open forum on silver featuring Jeffrey Christian, Cory Fleck, and the Happy Hawaiian

By CPM Group
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCPM Group is a unique institution, a fully independent research and consulting company focusing on precious metals and commodities markets. CPM has worked to provide credible research to retail investors via research, interviews, commentaries, and forums since the 1980s.

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Cpm#Hawaiian#Independent Research#Cpm Group#Forums#Company#Retail Investors#Credible Research#Commodities Markets#Happy#Precious Metals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Update

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the April 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver edge higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) -Gold and silver are trading higher after both metals had a good Asian session. The yellow metal is 0.20% up trading at $1906/oz while silver trades at $27.94/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has moved 0.14% in the black along with spot WTI which trades 0.27% higher.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Yuntone Capital Corp. Completes Qualifying Transaction, Consolidation and Name Change to Mantaro Silver Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (formerly Yuntone Capital Corp.) (TSXV: MSLV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "Qualifying Transaction" (the "Transaction"), with the result that the Company is now a Tier 2 Mining issuer under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Mantaro owns five silver-focused Peruvian mineral properties, consisting of its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property and the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (the "Silver Properties").
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$129.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$106.38.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Precious Metals Market Insights 2019-2028 | Anglo American, Barrick Gold, Impala Platinum, Lonmin, Newmont Mining, Johnson Matthey, Goldcorp,

During the forecast period, the Precious Metals Market is expected to expand at XX percent CAGR. Rising disposable income, a high proportion of people in the middle ages is one of the major factors for market growth. There is a high growth opportunity in this market due to the rising disposable income and increasing awareness of the cosmetic procedures in developed and emerging economies in the region.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Raffles Financial Announces Dividend Declaration

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTC: RAFFF) ("Raffles" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend in respect of the common shares in the capital stock of Raffles (the "Common Shares") to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2021 (the "Record Date").
StocksStreetInsider.com

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Hemp for Health Provides Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - HEMP FOR HEALTH INC. (CSE: HFH) ("HFH" or the "Company") provides this corporate update for its shareholders. As reported in our news release...
Energy Industrythenewswire.com

Sonoro Energy Closes Private Placement and Provides an Update on Activities in Indonesia

Sonoro will use the proceeds of the funding for third party technical studies to improve the geological and reservoir model of the Pematang reservoirs within the Selat Panjang project area in Sumatra, Indonesia and general working capital purpose. Certain subscriptions will also be used to extinguish existing debt obligations on the balance sheet. Management and Insiders will be subscribing for a large portion of the private placement.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 257,459 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.63% of Packaging Co. of America worth $1,101,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 449 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Industryfinfeed.com

TechGen surveying areas featuring high grade copper and silver

TechGen Metals Limited’s (ASX:TG1) scheduled heliborne Versatile Time Domain Electro Magnetic (VTEMTM Max) geophysical survey has commenced at the company’s Station Creek Project in the Ashburton Basin of Western Australia. Management was attracted to the Station Creek Project by the presence of major fault structures, historic high grade historic copper...
Businessresourceworld.com

Cartier Resources farms out Dollier property to Delta Resources

Cartier Resources Inc. [ECR-TSXV; ECRFF-OTC] has executed an option agreement with Delta Resources Ltd. [DLTA-TSXV; GOLHF-OTC; 6G01-FSE] to option 100% of its interests in its Dollier property located 30 km south of the municipality of Chibougamau, Quebec. On May 28, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange accepted the documentation pertaining to the agreement and has issued to Delta a final bulletin.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Haywood Securities Raises Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.30

NCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Up 67.7% in May

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the April 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Declines By 53.2%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Increases By 159.1%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the April 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,762 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EQT were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.