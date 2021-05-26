CPM Group's open forum on silver featuring Jeffrey Christian, Cory Fleck, and the Happy Hawaiian

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$106.38.