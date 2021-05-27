Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS Picks (5/27/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports

Hello there eSports DFS enthusiasts, and welcome back to RotoBaller's coverage of Call of Duty DFS contests for DraftKings! Welcome to another week of Stage 4 COD DFS! What looked to be a great start to the slate, turned upside down when Paris pulled off the big upset over LA Thieves and killing my lineups in the process! Atlanta and Dallas swept their opponents. The Subliners and Florida game were one for the ages though as it was close down to every second of each map with NYSL pulling the comeback and winning in Game 5 SnD!