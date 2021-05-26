Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon looking at opening pharmacy stores in U.S. - Insider

By Reuters
kitco.com
 2021-05-26

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is considering the launch of brick-and-mortar pharmacies in the United States, Insider reported on Wednesday, triggering a drop in shares of drugstore chain operators CVS Health and Walgreens. The talks are mostly exploratory and any meaningful rollout of stores can take more than a year, according to...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Mckesson Corp#Cvs Pharmacy#U S#Reuters#Cvs Health#Whole Foods#Amazon Pharmacy#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Pillpack#Rite Aid#Mckesson Corp#Cardinal Health Inc#Amerisourcebergen Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

4.7M Covid Shots Boost Rite Aid Sales

Rite Aid administered 4.7 million vaccines against Covid-19 in the drugstore chain’s fiscal first quarter, boosting sales. Rite Aid said Thursday sales rose 2% to nearly $6.2 billion in the quarter ended May 29 compared to $6 billion in the year-ago period. Rite Aid reported a loss of $13 million, which narrowed due to improving retail pharmacy performance, from a loss of $63 million in the year-ago period as the company invests in new flagship stores.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Off Price Retail Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Off Price Retail. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon Inc., TJX Companies, Aldi Einkauf, CVS Health, Costco etal, Kohl's, Target Corporation, DollarTree, Ross Stores, Tesco, Kroger, Marshalls, Burlington Coat Factory, Schwarz Unternehmens Treuhand KG, Carrefour, J. C. Penney & Home Depot.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Syracuse.com

Amazon opens its largest-yet cashierless grocery store

Katherine Anne Long | The Seattle Times (TNS) Amazon’s long-awaited Fresh grocery store in Bellevue, Wash., opened Thursday to crowds — and a twist. The company revealed in a surprise announcement earlier this week that the store is the company’s first full-size Fresh grocery equipped with cashierless technology, powered by a vast array of motion-aware ceiling cameras and sensors that track which items are removed from shelves and then automatically bill customers’ Amazon accounts when they leave.
Businessloopinsight.com

A look inside Google’s first store, opening in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood today

There have been plenty of pop-ups over the years, but tomorrow Google’s first store opens in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood. The brick and mortar model finds the company joining peers like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and even Amazon, all of whom have a retail presence in Manhattan, including several just around the corner from Google’s new digs.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Take a Look Inside Google's First Retail Store Ahead of Its Opening

Google provided a peek inside its first retail store a day before it opens in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. Customers can come try and buy all of Google's products and services. The store will also offer support for devices and software. Google provided a peek inside its first retail store,...
New York City, NYblog.google

Open for business: A look inside our Google Store in NYC

On June 17, our first-ever physical retail store opens its doors for business in New York City. This new space will be a natural extension of our commitment to NYC and provide customers with hands-on interaction with our lineup of devices and services — from Pixel phones and Nest products to Fitbit wearables and Pixelbooks. To mark the occasion, here’s a look inside the Google Store in Chelsea — from our commitments to sustainability to new product experiences throughout the space.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $105,640,353.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $439,167,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Technologynwaonline.com

Walmart touts tech to aid substitutions

Walmart Inc.’s use of artificial intelligence has helped its personal shoppers make better choices when substituting items in online orders, the company said Thursday. Since the Bentonvillebased retailer began using this technology, customer acceptance of substitutions has grown to more than 95%, said Srini Venkatesan, executive vice president of Walmart Global Tech.
BusinessRetail Wire

Kohl’s CEO says company is ‘stronger coming out of the pandemic’

Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass believes that steps the retailer took before the onset of the pandemic and those it has taken since have positioned the department store retailer to achieve new levels of success going forward. Ms. Gass, speaking at NRF Retail Converge earlier this week, said Kohl’s was stronger...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,998 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cell PhonesWRAL

CVS offering free item every week in app plus new ExtraCare benefits

CVS is making some changes to the ExtraCare® Rewards loyalty program and they are offering a new free item through their app every week now through July!. Beginning in July, the CVS ExtraCare® Rewards loyalty program will be paying 2% back in ExtraBucks rewards soon after nearly every transaction instead of paying it out on a quarterly basis.
RetailMetro International

FTC orders 7-Eleven, Marathon to divest over 200 retail fuel outlets

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday ordered 7-Eleven to sell over 200 retail outlets following its $21 billion acquisition of the Speedway fuel chain from Marathon Petroleum. Marathon Petroleum, which owned the Speedway chain, and 7-Eleven, owned by Japan’s Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd, announced last...