Job website ZipRecruiter valued at $2.7 billion in debut

By Reuters
kitco.com
 8 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) - Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc was valued at $2.7 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after shares jumped more than 10%, reflecting investor optimism over job growth as the U.S. economy hums along. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

www.kitco.com
Economy
Jobs
Stocksinvesting.com

Uruguay's DLocal valued at nearly $9 billion in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) -Shares of DLocal Ltd jumped nearly 48% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the Uruguayan cross-border payments firm a market capitalization of about $9 billion. The company's stock opened at $31, compared with the initial public offering price (IPO) of $21. DLocal sold 29.4 million shares in its...
TheStreet

KKR To Make Investment In Cegid Valuing The Company At €5.5 Billion

Cegid, a leading provider of business management software solutions, and KKR, a leading global investment firm and one of the world's leading technology and software investors, today announced that KKR will acquire a minority stake in the company at an Enterprise Value of €5.5 Billion. Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing, will remain the majority shareholder and is committed to continuing to support Cegid's growth strategy driven by the management team over the several coming years, in partnership with KKR and existing shareholder AltaOne.
Businesskitco.com

Aon to sell assets for $1.4 billion to get U.S. nod for mega merger

(Reuters) - Insurance broker Aon said it will sell some assets to private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners and tech firm Alight for $1.4 billion, in a bid to get U.S. Department of Justice approval for its merger with Willis Towers Watson. The deal includes selling Aon’s U.S. retirement business...
The Associated Press

Splunk, FireEye fall; General Motors, Tellurian rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Splunk Inc., down $11.81 to $111.98. The software maker’s first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected. NetApp Inc., up $1.62 to $78.68. The data storage company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong fiscal...
StocksWNMT AM 650

AMC shares set for record open as ‘meme stocks’ surge

(Reuters) – Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc surged 28% in early deals on Wednesday, extending a rally and setting up to open at a record high a day after the company raised $230 million to cash in on a social media-driven trading frenzy. The movie-theater operator’s stock traded at...
Reuters

Celonis raises $1 billion, taps Google exec as CFO

June 2 (Reuters) - Celonis, a German process mining software startup, raised $1 billion in its Series D funding round, taking its post-money valuation to more than $11 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Celonis also appointed former Wall Street analyst and Google executive Carlos Kirjner as its chief financial...
Businessrock947.com

Hedge fund Elliott Management has big Dropbox stake – WSJ

(Reuters) – U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in file-sharing service provider Dropbox Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Elliott has told Dropbox it is the company’s largest shareholder after Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston, the report said...
IndustryBloomberg

Shipping Startup Shippo Valued at $1 Billion as E-Commerce Soars

Shipping startup Shippo is now valued at $1 billion amid a boom in e-commerce. Just months after reaching a valuation of $495 million, the company has raised a $50 million round led by Bessemer Venture Partners that more than doubles that number. The billion-dollar milestone comes at a time when...
Industry101 WIXX

Engine No. 1 to win third seat on Exxon board based on preliminary results

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company’s board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the new firm’s upset victory at one of America’s most iconic corporations. Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner...
pymnts

Thirty Madison Notches $140 Million Series C At $1 Billion Value

Healthcare platform Thirty Madison is raising $140 million in a Series C funding round that values the startup at more than $1 billion. The round was led by new investor HealthQuest Capital, along with participation from Mousse Partners and Bracket Capital. Also participating in the round were existing investors Polaris...
Businesswibqam.com

Cybersecurity startup Exabeam raises $200 million, valued at $2.4 billion

(Reuters) – Exabeam, a Silicon Valley startup that helps companies automate the analysis and monitoring of their cybersecurity data, on Tuesday said it raised $200 million in its latest round of funding which valued the company at $2.4 billion. While venture capital investment in cybersecurity has been rising fast over...
Financial Reportsrock947.com

Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand

(Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home. Zoom became a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools switched to its video conferencing platform for...
Energy Industrykfgo.com

Kinder Morgan to buy Stagecoach Gas Services for $1.23 billion

(Reuters) – Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Stagecoach Gas Services LLC, a natural gas pipeline and storage joint venture between Consolidated Edison Inc and Crestwood Equity Partners LP, for $1.23 billion. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Industrykfgo.com

Abbott cuts 2021 profit forecast on lower COVID-19 testing demand

(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories on Tuesday cut its full-year 2021 profit forecast due to a projected drop in COVID-19 diagnostic testing demand, sending its shares down 4.1% before the bell. “This has been driven by several factors, including significant reductions in cases in the U.S. and other major developed countries,...
MarketWatch

LifeStance Health sets IPO terms, to be valued at up to $6.4 billion

LifeStance Health Group Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Arizona-based outpatient mental health company looks to raise up to $557.6 million and be valued at up to $6.35 billion. The company said 40.0 million shares will be offered in the IPO, including 32.8 million shares from the company and 7.2 million shares from selling shareholders. The IPO is expected to price between $15 and $17 a share. The company expects to have 373.65 million shares outstanding after the offering. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LFST." There are 12 underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies. The company recorded a net loss of $8.7 million on revenue of $143.1 million for the first quarter, after net income of $2.7 million on revenue of $73.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has dropped 11.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.8%.
Markets740thefan.com

Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 billion Philippine IPO

MANILA (Reuters) – Monde Nissin Corp saw it shares weaken 0.14% at the opening bell on its stock market debut on Tuesday, after the Philippine food maker raised 48.6 billion pesos ($1 billion) in the country’s largest-ever initial public offering (IPO). The IPO, Southeast Asia’s second-largest this year after the...
Delhivery raises $277 million, valuing it a $3 billion

Delhivery raises $277 million, valuing it a $3 billion

Delhivery, which also counts SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiger Global Management, Times Internet, The Carlyle Group, and Steadview Capital among its investors, has raised about $1.23 billion to date. In regulatory filings, it said the fresh capital would be used for the expansion of its business. It started life as a...