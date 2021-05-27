Cancel
Somerville, MA

Somerville residents demand immediate changes at the ‘Corridor of Death’

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 22 days ago
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — It’s often been said someone shouldn’t have to die before a change is made, but in this case, there have been several deaths including Marshall Mac on McGrath Highway in April.

“When I was younger, every day he would wake me up for school and work, now I wish he would wake me up,” said his son, Hop Mac. “He was coming home from the grocery store struck in a hit and run the man just took off.”

Cheryl Richards, another victim, but this one on Mystic Ave in July 2019.

“She was just walking and a car hit her and left the scene,” said friend Melanie Hockabout. “But it’s more an issue of the design of the area which is not meant for pedestrians and there’s a huge community that lives here. MassDot, do your job now.”

Hundreds of Somerville residents now have a list of demands for MassDOT at several of their intersections.

“This is sacred ground so we speak their names Kevin, Cheryl, Marshal,” said US Representative Ayanna Pressley. “These tragedies are 100 percent preventable.”

After three pedestrian deaths in two years, they call it the “Corridor of death” and say the state is choosing infrastructure over people and it’s disproportionately impacting communities of color.

“They are rooted in historic racism, anti-urban bias,” said Mayor Joe Curtatone.

They wrote a letter and gathered signatures and say if MassDOT delays improvements any longer, there will be more deaths.’

“There is no crosswalk no safety precautions for the pedestrians,” said Hop Mac. “It’s still an open case going investigation but we just want some closure.”

The group Somerville Alliance for Safe Streets says there’ve been deaths or pedestrian accidents at 4 different intersections in the last couple of years, and all of them need more signals, crosswalks, or speedbumps. There are also complaints about noise pollution in the area.

©2021 Cox Media Group

