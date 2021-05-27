Cancel
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers heavily favored to win Suns series after Game 2 win

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Phoenix Suns Arena on May 25, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com
NBAchatsports.com

Cam Johnson takes a subtle shot at the Lakers after Suns wins Game 6

May 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) gets a rebound against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half in game four of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. The Los Angeles...
NBAwcn247.com

Suns oust Lakers, will face Nuggets...B's Canes win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter as the Phoenix Suns clinched their first NBA playoff series victory in 11 years, 113-100 over the defending-champion Los Angels Lakers. Jae Crowder scored 18 points in the Suns' third straight win, sending LeBron James to a first-round series loss for the first time in his 18-year NBA career. Chris Paul had eight points and 12 assists for the Suns, who outscored the Lakers, 36-14 in the first period.
NBAchatsports.com

Anthony Davis back for Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 against Phoenix Suns

LOS ANGELES -- With the Los Angeles Lakers' season on the line, Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Thursday after missing the previous game and a half of L.A.'s first-round series against the Phoenix Suns with a strained groin, the team announced. Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters before...
NBAESPN

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns sent the Los Angeles Lakers packing, NBA and NFL stars went wild

Devin Booker's scorching 47-point performance secured the Phoenix Suns a spot in the second round of the NBA playoffs and eliminated the defending champions with a 113-100 win Thursday. Game 6 appeared to be out of reach for the Los Angeles Lakers before the second quarter even began, as Booker had 22 points and went 6-of-6 on 3-pointers while leading the Suns to a 36-14 first-quarter lead. Los Angeles simply did not have an answer for Booker, who outscored all of L.A.'s starters 33-29 in the first hal.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Vs. Suns Game 6 Preview & TV Info: Anthony Davis & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Game-Time Decisions In Must-Win Contest

It is do or die for the Los Angeles Lakers as they get set to host the Phoenix Suns for an elimination matchup in Game 6 at Staples Center. The Lakers were dealt a crushing blow in Game 5 with Anthony Davis sidelined due to the groin injury. It did not take long for the Suns to take full advantage after a 16-0 run in the first quarter put them in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.
NBAchatsports.com

Postgame Report: Paul, Crowder, Ayton and Johnson on Suns’ series-ending win over Lakers

Here is what Phoenix Suns starting point guard Chris Paul, starting forward Jae Crowder, starting center Deandre Ayton and backup forward Cameron Johnson said after their team’s 113-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs on Thursday night. The Suns advanced past Los Angeles and will play the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in the semifinal round.
NBANBC Sports

Suns prove to be too much, overwhelm LeBron, Lakers to win Game 6, take series

LeBron James had never lost a first-round series in his career, 14-0. This year it was all too much. Too many injuries, both to himself — he admitted postgame he was never completely right coming off a late-season high ankle sprain and — and to Anthony Davis. Too many good role players around him are gone. Too short a turnaround after the bubble to this season. Too many missed shots at the rim and settling for threes.
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles Lakers | Game Recap: Suns 115, Lakers 85

Led by Devin Bookers 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists, the No. 2 seed Suns defeated the No. 7 seed Lakers, 115-85, in Game 5. LeBron James recorded 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers in the losing effort. The Suns lead this best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Game 6 taking place on Thursday, June 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
NBAlakers365.com

LeBron James admits Lakers were never fully healthy, praises Devin Booker as Los Angeles loses Game 6 to Phoenix Suns

The one thing that bothers me more than anything is we never got an opportunity to see our team at full strength because of injury, because of COVID, or because of something going on with our ball club this year. "We could never fully get into a rhythm and never see the full potential of what we were capable of. We obviously fell short of our goal but we tried to do everything to be as good as we could be under the circumstances.