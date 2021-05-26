Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Michael Kors parent forecasts annual revenue above expectations

By Reuters
kitco.com
 29 days ago

(Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday forecast annual revenue above Wall Street expectations, betting on shoppers returning to stores in the United States following speedy vaccinations and pent-up demand for luxury goods in Europe. The Michael Kors and Versace parent expects revenue of about $5.1 billion for its fiscal...

www.kitco.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jimmy Choo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Vaccinations#Reuters#Capri Holdings Ltd#Versace#Ibes#Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Financial Reportsgamesbras.com

Kambi forecasts potential revenue of €600m by 2026

The company said that “if all its assumptions materialise”, Kambi estimates achieving such a figure in an addressable market it believes could be worth €63 bilion in five years time. It said that if so, its revenue could fall between €400m and €600m. In its latest financial results, Kambi recorded...
Financial Reports104.1 WIKY

Wood forecasts 21% drop in first-half revenue

(Reuters) – Wood Plc on Thursday forecast a 21% drop in first-half revenue as the engineering and consultancy company received smaller contracts due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it expected revenue on a like-for-like basis to be $3.2 billion for the six months ending June...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

PVH Corp Lowers Guidance, Following Sale of Heritage Brands for $220M

PVH Corp (PVH) entered a definitive agreement to sell its Heritage Brands ARROW, Geoffrey Beene, IZOD, and Van Heusen to focus on global growth brands Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. The company will sell those brands to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for $220 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021, following regulatory approvals. Consequently, the company has updated its full-year guidance. Net proceeds from the transaction will be used for the repurchase of PVH shares. The company also reaffirmed plans to restore its dividend program. (See PVH stock chart on TipRanks) PVH Corp’s CEO Stefan Larsson said it was a tough decision to exit the Heritage business because these brands were the foundation that built PVH as a leading fashion company. Larsson stated, “This transaction reflects our commitment to driving our next chapter of sustainable, profitable growth – focused on the Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands, our international markets, driving product strength with increased pricing power and margin expansion, and winning in the marketplace through super-charging e-commerce.” PVH will still continue to own its underwear and intimate businesses, including the Warner brand, which complement its neckwear and dress shirts business. As a result of the sale, the company lowered its full guidance and now expects full-year revenue to increase by 22% to 24%, down from the initial forecast of 24% to 26% increase. On a Non-GAAP basis, full-year earnings per share are expected at $6.5, up from prior guidance of $5.5. Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow has reiterated a Hold rating on the stock but raised the price target to $110 from $90, implying a 2.1% upside potential from current levels. According to the analyst, the company continues to see solid growth overseas, with the U.S. improvement around the corner. Boruchow stated, “Expect beat & raise story to continue, though 2H21 Street expectations likely to be revised downward. The print itself was not overly surprising, and we don’t believe bears nor bulls took much out of it.” Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 7 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average analyst PVH price target of $119.08 implies 10.6% upside potential from current levels. PVH scores 6 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, suggesting that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Nike revenue beats on upbeat North America demand

(Adds segment details, share movement) June 24 (Reuters) - Nike Inc quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out of the pandemic-led lockdowns splurged on footwear and apparel, sending its shares 4% higher. After staying at home for more than a year and limiting themselves to athleisure clothing...
Financial Reportsfroggyweb.com

BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations

(Reuters) – Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products. Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206 million a year earlier. However,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

PVH Shares Gain On Raised FY21 Revenue Outlook

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has raised its FY21 sales outlook due to its plan to sell certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group LLC. The cash purchase price for the transaction is about $220 million and will include the IZOD, Van Heusen,...
MarketsForbes

Valens Semiconductor Expects Revenue To Sprint At 48%

Why choose a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to go public instead of doing an Initial Public Offering (IPO)? SPACs are a good fit for a company with under $100 million in revenues that wants investors to know how rapidly its top line will grow. This comes to mind in...
Financial Reportspoandpo.com

Korn Ferry Q4 annual fee revenue $555.2 million

In addition, fourth quarter diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.21; both are all-time highs. The Company reported fee revenue in Q4 FY’21 of $555.2 million, an increase of 26% (up 22% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q4 FY’20. Fee revenue increased in all lines of business.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Plug Power stock rallies after wider-than-expected loss but revenue rose above forecasts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied 1.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the hydrogen fuel cell company reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss but revenue that rose above expectations as product revenue more than doubled. The net loss for the quarter to March 31 was $60.75 million, or 12 cents a share, after a loss of $37.45 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share loss was 8 cents. Revenue jumped 76.3% to $71.96 million, above the FactSet consensus of $71.50 million. Sales of fuel cell systems and related infrastructure increased 128.5% to $46.77 million, and product gross margin improved to 38%, despite unusually high freight costs, from 32%. The stock has dropped 12.0% year to date through Monday but has soared 435.9% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 has gained 12.5% this year and rallied 35.5% over the past year.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Audioboom reiterates strong revenue expectations on advertising sales

(Alliance News) - Audioboom Group PLC on Tuesday said 2021 revenue will be "significantly in excess of current market expectations" after strong advertising sales in the first half of the year for the podcast maker. Shares were up 0.3% to 885.00 pence in London. Signed advertising bookings in the year...
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

Today’s Forecast: 3M Safety and Industrial Revenue

Trefis expects 3M’s security and industry revenues (NYSE: MMM) to grow from around $ 11 billion in 2020 to over $ 12 billion in 2021 and $ 12.5 billion in 2022. The economic recovery following Covid-19 is expected to lead to an increase in demand for 3M’s industrial products. So...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Biotricity Reports Record Quarterly and Annual Revenue for Fiscal 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jun 15, 2021 (ACCESSWIRE) — Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to provide unaudited, preliminary financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2021. Full financial results will be posted on EDGAR by June 31, 2021. Biotricity’s Q4 and annual results continued a trend of both sequential and year over year (YoY) revenue growth, with revenue setting a new quarterly record in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Jerash Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 185.71% over the past year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.10. Revenue of $23,756,000 higher by 64.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate...
MarketsFOXBusiness

TikTok owner ByteDance’s annual revenue jumps to $34.3 Billion

ByteDance Ltd., the owner of popular short-video app TikTok, told employees that its revenue last year more than doubled to $34.3 billion, underscoring why the Chinese technology giant is one of the world’s hottest startups. The privately held company on Thursday shared highlights of its 2020 financial performance with its...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Tops Q4 EPS by 36c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY22 Revenues Guidance Above Consensus, 1Q EPS/Revs. View Above Consensus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.36 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.
Businesssgbonline.com

RYU Apparel Sets Goal To Reach $50M In Annual Revenues In 2025

In a mid-year update to shareholders and investors, Rob Blair, COO, RYU Apparel Inc., said the company had set a $50 million net revenue target by 2025. The Vancouver-baed athletic apparel brand intends to reach an operating ratio of more than 35 percent and more than $15 million in EBITDA.
Retailinvesting.com

ScS Group lifts forecast above market expectations

Investing.com – Furniture and flooring retailer ScS Group (LON:SCSS) has seen its shares rally today after the company said they expect full year performance to be ahead of market expectations and announced a resumption of their dividend. Despite an extended lockdown during the first three months of 2021, ScS Group...
Stocksadvfn.com

Oracle Reports Record Annual Profit, Revenue

Oracle Corp. reported an 8% revenue increase in the latest period, ending the year with a record $40.48 billion in revenue. The business software giant also reported a record $13.75 billion profit for the year ended May 31 and pointed to accelerating growth rates of both its applications and infrastructure cloud businesses.
Financial Reportsb975.com

Cloud service demand helps Oracle beat profit, revenue expectations

(Reuters) -Oracle Corp beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday, steered by demand for its cloud services as people continued to work remotely. Oracle’s cloud platform, which competes with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, has benefited from businesses opting for hybrid-work models. The company has...