Pound trades sideways vs. dollar and euro amid thin data calendar

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's pound traded within recent ranges against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, as a lack of fresh economic catalysts in a sparse data calendar kept the currency in consolidation mode. Sterling is the second best-performing G10 currency versus the dollar this year, up...

www.kitco.com
Currencieskitco.com

Sterling trades below 2-1/2 month high against euro, eyes on BoE meeting

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Sterling traded just off 2-1/2 month highs hit against the euro earlier on Wednesday as euro zone surveys of purchasing managers outshone Britain's, while the British currency gained for a third session against the dollar. Recent movements in the pound have been dollar-driven, as investors...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY extends weekly gains to the 132.70 zone

EUR/JPY moves higher as the risk-on mood improves. German, EMU flash June PMIs lend further support to the risk trends. ECB Lagarde speaks later in the session. The improved sentiment in the risk complex props up the selling bias in the Japanese yen and pushes EUR/JPY well past the 132.00 mark on Wednesday.
Stockskitco.com

European stocks slip, Wall Street set to open slightly higher

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks struggled to gain momentum on Wednesday but Wall Street futures pointed to a slightly higher open after reassurances from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to hike rates. The market is still feeling the after-effects of the Fed's surprise...
WorldBenzinga

GBP/USD Could Storm Through The 1.4000 Threshold On A Hawkish BOE

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: Dollar dips and equities stronger post Powell

Market News Today – Equities rebound (USA100 +0.79% to new ATH) & USD slips again (USD Index 91.80). Catalyst was Powell comments “inflation alone would not be enough to prompt rate rises” “we will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Asian markets also recovered, AUD & JPY PMIs missed expectations. US 10 yr yields fell as USD cooled bounce again too; 1.47%. EUR holds over 1.1900 at 1.1925, JPY up again to 110.80 & Cable (5 years since Brexit vote today) up to 1.3945. Gold rotates at $1780, US Oil down from Monday’s spike to $73.80 but holds over $72.00 as $100 Brent gossip swirls¹ & OPEC tests the waters on production increases.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 200-DMA, focus on daily close

AUD/USD extends three-day recovery and climbs back above 200-DMA. Potential bear cross on the 1D chart keeps sellers hopeful. Daily closing above 200-DMA is needed for a bearish reversal in the near term. AUD/USD jumps back on the bids above 0.7550, reversing the Asian losses, as the US dollar gives...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips after Fed's Powell downplays inflation fears

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds quotes, updates prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that rising inflation is likely temporary and showed no signs of being in a hurry to tighten monetary policy. The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price pressures should ease on their own. “Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. That said, “if we see signs of inflation pushing further higher, I think that could go some way in stirring inflation jitters all over again and putting the focus on Fed policy,” Manimbo said. Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with other releases including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday. The 7.5 million jobs still missing from the onset of the pandemic remains a "benchmark" for the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the central bank should avoid tightening policy too soon during the fight to regain them, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday. Inflation driven by the quick reopening of the U.S. economy could take "some time" to ease, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, adding a note of caution about the durability of price increases Fed officials have largely characterized as temporary. The dollar index was last down 0.21% at 91.551. It fell to a session low after data showed that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June. The euro rose 0.18% to $1.962. Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of more lockdown measures. The Japanese yen also fell after data showed factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June. The dollar gained 0.11% to 110.77 yen, after earlier reaching 111.10 yen, the highest since March 2020. Currencies correlated to the global economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, outperformed on Wednesday. Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 5% on the day, above the $34,000 mark after dropping to as low as $28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.5510 91.7460 -0.21% 1.745% +91.9000 +91.5340 Euro/Dollar $1.1962 $1.1942 +0.18% -2.09% +$1.1966 +$1.1911 Dollar/Yen 110.7700 110.6600 +0.11% +7.26% +111.0950 +110.6400 Euro/Yen 132.50 132.14 +0.27% +4.40% +132.6900 +132.0400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9157 0.9183 -0.28% +3.50% +0.9200 +0.9157 Sterling/Dollar $1.3996 $1.3946 +0.36% +2.44% +$1.3998 +$1.3924 Dollar/Canadian 1.2255 1.2308 -0.41% -3.75% +1.2328 +1.2253 Aussie/Dollar $0.7591 $0.7556 +0.47% -1.32% +$0.7593 +$0.7539 Euro/Swiss 1.0952 1.0962 -0.09% +1.34% +1.0968 +1.0949 Euro/Sterling 0.8548 0.8557 -0.11% -4.35% +0.8565 +0.8531 NZ $0.7063 $0.7021 +0.58% -1.66% +$0.7065 +$0.6998 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4855 8.5395 -0.55% -1.10% +8.5610 +8.4925 Euro/Norway 10.1522 10.1919 -0.39% -3.01% +10.2167 +10.1355 Dollar/Sweden 8.4651 8.4752 +0.15% +3.28% +8.4970 +8.4651 Euro/Sweden 10.1271 10.1120 +0.15% +0.50% +10.1395 +10.1088 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision

BRITISH POUND OUTLOOK: GBP/USD PRICE ACTION HINGES ON BANK OF ENGLAND. Pound-Dollar has staged a healthy 170-pip rebound over the last three trading sessions. GBP/USD implied volatility elevated due to event risk posed by the BoE rate decision. Don’t miss our preview for the Bank of England meeting and how...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong near fresh YTD highs on steady USD

USD/JPY continues to march higher with strong gains. Strong US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair. Yen remains submissive on mixed economic data and a softer BOJ tone. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair gathers momentum and refreshes the...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At 1-week High As Dollar Weakens

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to their highest close in a weak, as the dollar lost ground against its peers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration that the central bank will continue with its accommodative policy and an interest rate hike would not happen anytime soon weighed on the dollar.
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar holds following conflicting data

The US dollar held against its major peers on Wednesday, following the release of mixed economic data, while the market digest Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's statements. The US manufacturing PMI reached 62.6 points in May, beating forecasts of 61.5 points. The service PMI fell to 64.8 points in May,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as Fed debate over inflation continues

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds data, Fed speakers, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar ended higher on Wednesday as two Federal Reserve officials said that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation well above the Fed's 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022. Both Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade. The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price pressures should ease on their own. “Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. That said, “if we see signs of inflation pushing further higher, I think that could go some way in stirring inflation jitters all over again and putting the focus on Fed policy,” Manimbo said. The dollar index gained 0.06% to 91.798, but is holding below two-month highs of 92.408 reached on Friday. The dollar weakened earlier on Wednesday and hit a session low after data showed that sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a one-year low in May as the median price of newly built houses soared amid expensive raw materials, including framing lumber. Other data showed that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June. Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with other releases including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday. The euro fell 0.11% to $1.1929. Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of more lockdown measures. The Japanese yen also fell after data showed factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June. The dollar gained 0.29% to 110.66 yen, after earlier reaching 111.10 yen, the highest since March 2020. Currencies correlated to the global economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, outperformed on Wednesday. Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 2.78% on the day at $33,467, after dropping to as low as $28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:01PM (1901 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.7980 91.7460 +0.06% 2.019% +91.9000 +91.5090 Euro/Dollar $1.1929 $1.1942 -0.11% -2.37% +$1.1970 +$1.1911 Dollar/Yen 110.9600 110.6600 +0.28% +7.44% +111.0950 +110.6400 Euro/Yen 132.35 132.14 +0.16% +4.28% +132.6900 +132.0400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9184 0.9183 +0.01% +3.80% +0.9200 +0.9154 Sterling/Dollar $1.3964 $1.3946 +0.14% +2.22% +$1.4001 +$1.3924 Dollar/Canadian 1.2302 1.2308 -0.03% -3.38% +1.2328 +1.2253 Aussie/Dollar $0.7573 $0.7556 +0.23% -1.56% +$0.7599 +$0.7539 Euro/Swiss 1.0955 1.0962 -0.06% +1.37% +1.0968 +1.0949 Euro/Sterling 0.8540 0.8557 -0.20% -4.44% +0.8565 +0.8531 NZ $0.7041 $0.7021 +0.31% -1.92% +$0.7069 +$0.6998 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5315 8.5395 -0.28% -0.83% +8.5610 +8.4800 Euro/Norway 10.1774 10.1919 -0.14% -2.77% +10.2167 +10.1355 Dollar/Sweden 8.4857 8.4752 +0.12% +3.53% +8.4970 +8.4568 Euro/Sweden 10.1243 10.1120 +0.12% +0.48% +10.1395 +10.1088 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Stabilizes

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar fell a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA, but then turned around to show signs of hesitancy. The 50-day EMA is a technical indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, so it should not be a huge surprise that it offered a little bit of support. That being said, if we break down below the 50-day EMA, then it is likely that we will go looking towards the 1.22 handle, followed by the 1.20 level again.
StocksCNBC

European markets set for cautiously optimistic open amid lackluster global sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday as global stocks appear to lose direction following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. London's FTSE is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,086, Germany's DAX 23 points higher at 15,515, France's CAC 40 up 16 points at 6,566 and Italy's FTSE MIB 85 points higher at 25,033, according to IG.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Investors Digest Mixed Fed Comments on Inflation

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia as investors digested mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials regarding the timeline of stimulus measures changes. The US Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.05% to 91.828 by 11:14 PM...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields drift higher ahead of Ifo, BoE

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Government bond yields in the euro area drifted higher on Thursday, pushed up by brighter prospects for the bloc’s economy. In Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark bond issuer, 10-year yields have risen around 12 basis points from lows hit a day after the European Central Bank’s reaffirmed its dovish policy stance at a June 10 meeting. A hawkish shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week added to upward pressure.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar steady, sterling slips ahead of Bank of England meeting

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped slightly in early European trade on Thursday, having spent the week gradually edging away from two-month highs hit after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkish shift at its meeting last week. Currency markets were quiet as traders weighed up different signals from...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors reassess Fed outlook

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian retail sales fall 5.7% in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 2.2 basis points to 1.429% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding on to this week's gains as oil rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the U.S. central bank won't rush to hike interest rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis needed more time before higher borrowing costs are appropriate, remarks that weighed on the U.S. dollar. The recovery this week for the Canadian dollar reflects the pullback in the U.S. dollar and moves in U.S. rates, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "We never really saw a tightening between U.S. and CAD yield spreads to support" the loonie's move lower, Sahota said. The gap between Canada's 5-year yield and its U.S. equivalent was at 9.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, up about 3 basis points since the Fed's release last Wednesday of its latest policy statement and economic projections. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after data showed U.S. crude inventories has declined as travel has picked up. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.3% higher at $73.08 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2303 to the greenback, or 81.28 U.S. cents. The currency gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales were down 3.2% in May. "The retail sales, while disappointing, can be viewed as old news," Sahota said. "With the (COVID-19) vaccinations going reasonably well, the market expects and initial data is showing a decent return to activity for June." Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 2.2 basis points at 1.429%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar-driven sterling drops back below $1.39

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling fell back below $1.39 on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, but it was still above the two-month lows it reached on Monday after the Fed's hawkish shift. The U.S. Federal Reserve surprised some market participants last week by signalling that it would raise interest...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Sterling slips, hovering around $1.39 as dollar recovers

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against a slightly stronger dollar on Tuesday as currency markets were driven by last week’s hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed surprised some market participants last week by signalling that it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner...