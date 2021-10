As officials seek to understand how the coronavirus pandemic emerged, one expert says that without more information from China, the world may never have an answer. “Either we find the intermediate host — the animal that spread COVID — or there’s a whistleblower inside China. Or someone close to this, who knows that this came out of a lab, comes forward, defects, goes overseas, or we intercept some communication that we shouldn’t have had access to. Absent something like that, we’re not going to be able to answer this question,” said Scott Gottlieb, who served as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner in the Trump administration.

